Just After Bail, Sowore Holds ‘Egbetokun Must Go’ Placard After IGP’s Tenure Extension to 2027

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has affirmed the legality of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun’s continued tenure. He clarified that Egbetokun’s appointment took effect on October 31, 2023, and despite reaching the retirement age, the 2024 amendment to the Police Act allows him to complete a full four-year term until October 31, 2027. Fagbemi emphasized that this clarification aims to guide the public on the legal basis for Egbetokun’s extended tenure.

2. A Federal High Court in Abuja granted human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore bail for ₦10 million. Sowore faces 17 cybercrime charges, including calling the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun an “Illegal IGP” on X. Justice Musa Liman ruled that Sowore had the right to bail unless compelling reasons justified denial, noting that the prosecution failed to prove he could intimidate witnesses. The bail conditions require Sowore to surrender his passport and provide a surety with verifiable property in Abuja. He was given 24 hours to stay with his lawyers before fulfilling the bail terms. Shortly after release, Sowore joined protesters outside the court, holding an “Egbetokun Must Go” placard. Meanwhile, the police refuted his claims about Egbetokun’s tenure, stating that it is legally valid under the Police Act 2020, which was confirmed by the Police Council.

3. The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have condemned the arrest of former NHIS Executive Secretary Professor Usman Yusuf, calling it a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent. The EFCC arrested Yusuf, a renowned Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant specialist, at his Abuja residence on January 29, 2025. The next day, he was arraigned before a Federal High Court, and the case was adjourned to February 3. NEF spokesperson Prof. Abubakar Jika Jiddere denounced the arrest as an effort to suppress opposition voices and democratic rights. At the same time, CNG National Coordinator Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi criticized the government for targeting critics while shielding corrupt individuals. Both groups demanded Yusuf’s immediate release, warning that suppressing opposition threatens Nigeria’s democracy. CNG urged civil society, the media, and the international community to hold the government accountable.

4. Former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi has criticized Nigeria’s political system, alleging that politicians are in office to steal, kill, and retain power. Speaking at the National Conference on Strengthening Democracy, he blamed public complacency and short memory for enabling corruption and lack of accountability. Amaechi suggested that the political climate under President Bola Tinubu would not change, as Nigerians often forget past injustices. Reflecting on his political journey, he said poverty pushed him into politics after graduating in 1987. He highlighted his key role in forming the APC and securing its 2015 election victory over Goodluck Jonathan’s PDP. He also exposed the use of financial incentives in political rallies, recalling an APC event where women wore “Jonathan for President” shirts, illustrating how people attend rallies for money rather than loyalty.

5. A mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter over Washington, D.C., killed 67 people, with authorities recovering 40 bodies so far. The aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, and rescue efforts have turned into a recovery mission. Former President Donald Trump blamed diversity hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the crash, citing “common sense” despite no confirmed link. He accused previous administrations, including Joe Biden and Obama, of lowering aviation standards. Currently without a permanent administrator, the FAA had staffing issues at Reagan National Airport, with only one controller overseeing both aircraft. Trump signed an executive order to restore “higher standards” for air traffic controllers and criticized past diversity initiatives. However, the American Association of People with Disabilities condemned his remarks as inappropriate and misleading. Meanwhile, transportation officials, including Secretary Sean Duffy, are working on FAA reforms. The investigation into the crash continues.

