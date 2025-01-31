Protecting Older Persons from Superstitious Stupidity

In human affairs, motives are always as unclear as the storms of reason or otherwise that drive human affairs and the thoughts that push men to do what they do. Perhaps, if these were clearer, there would be no point at all in trying to understand men because then, men would be an open book.

But alas, men are no open book, and with every devastating discovery of the depravity man is capable of, shock precedes a knowing shake of the head.

Nigeria’s steep poverty levels and an alarming corrosion of values is putting its older persons at grave risk.

Two incidents in the first month of the year show a lightning and murderous disregard and disrespect for older persons and their rights. First, in Ogun State, Kehinde Ojo, an older woman who was accused of transforming into a human from a bird, was lynched. In Ebonyi State, a man simply identified as Nnomchi Okorocha was also lynched. Both Ojo and Okorocha were accused of witchcraft.

Only recently, there was an unreported incident in Nasarawa State where another older man was accused of being behind the misfortune of a family before being set ablaze. All over the country, there have also been many unreported cases of unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on older persons by criminals masquerading as family or community members, mouthing outrageous accusations of witchcraft.

Has it become a crime to grow old in Nigeria? Is it now a crime to live until the latter part of one’s life in Africa’s most populous democracy and economy where it takes some sort of miracle to get through each day alive?

It appears that the aphorism “old age is a blessing” is now lost on many people who now improbably perceive frail, older persons who should be treated with respect and dignity as threats. Is it no longer the case that when an old man dies, a library burns to the ground? What happened to older individuals being

Allowed to participate in the life of a country that continues to search for its bearing more than sixty years since independence?

Over the years, there have been fitful attempts to enshrine legislations and policies to protect older individuals from the days when their frailty will become lethally vulnerable to the superstitious stupidity of morally vacuous young people. Nigeria has a National Senior Citizens Center. It also has the Violence Against persons(Prohibition) Act.

On 1st October 2024, the United Nations celebrated the International Day of Older Persons with the theme “Ageing with dignity” to emphasize the dignity of old age.

Nigeria has to take the welfare of its older persons seriously. This cannot be done without the law taking its course on murderous criminals who latch on to their subjective and selective superstitious beliefs to abuse the rights of older persons.

Today in Nigeria, too many people are afraid of growing old because old age has become a sort of dumping ground for feelings of worthlessness, idleness, poverty, and infirmity. But it does not have to be like that. There are many ways Nigeria can ensure that its older persons continue to contribute to its national growth all through their lives.

Older persons are monuments, resources, towering testaments to a life well lived, and it would be unconscionable for the country to abandon them in their hour of need.

They deserve maximum protection. One way to keep the wolves out of the door for older persons is to engage them and keep them productive until their last days. A situation where even those who have served Nigeria have to run from pillar to post chasing their retirement benefits contributes to their vulnerability.

The protection of older persons must be given the priority it deserves.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...