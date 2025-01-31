Teebillz Apologizes to Toke Makinwa, Speaks on Divorce from Tiwa Savage

After a heated back-and-forth with media personality Toke Makinwa, talent manager Teebillz has publicly apologized for his comments about her understanding of family matters.

Their feud started when Toke Makinwa criticized 2Baba for publicly announcing his divorce from Annie Idibia while she was in rehab. In response, Teebillz called her out, questioning her role in Annie’s life.

However, during a live session with Daddy Freeze on Instagram, Teebillz admitted that his reaction was triggered by Toke’s disappointment in 2Baba. He explained that some family issues are better left unresolved, as separation can sometimes help both parties heal.

Teebillz’s Apology to Toke Makinwa

“I want to publicly apologize to Toke. I think my message was misunderstood because, at the end of the day, we are all family,” he said.

He also took a jab at reality shows, saying they often exploit people’s struggles for content.

“Nobody is perfect. These reality shows just prey on people’s flaws. Instead of choosing sides, I just prayed for Annie and 2Baba. Who knows? They might get back together. Who are we to judge?”

Speaking on His Divorce from Tiwa Savage

Teebillz also shared his thoughts on how people judge personal struggles, using his own failed marriage as an example.

“You can’t judge how people express themselves after bottling things up for years. Family feuds have no winners. I went through the same thing. I gave everything to Tiwa Savage, but the entertainment industry created problems for us.”

Despite their differences, he praised Tiwa for being a great mother.

“I fought for Tiwa, and people thought I was crazy. But she’s the mother of my child, and when I see my child doing well, I’m happy. That’s because of Tiwa.”

