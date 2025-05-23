Jennifer Lopez Is Sued For Using Her Pictures on Social Media

Apparently this is not her first time!

American singer, dancer and actor Jennifer Lopez is facing $300,000 for sharing a picture of herself without the right authorization.

Photographer Edwin Blanco and his agency filed the lawsuit for copyright infringement against Lopez. According to the lawsuit the artist shared two pictures of herself on her social media that were professionally taken by them from the 2025 Golden Globe award.

The agency is asking for $150,000 in damages for each picture summing to $300,000 citing that the pictures has lost its licensing revenue and since she already used it without permission on social media it has no commercial use.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time Miss Lopez is sued for something like this she had faced legal action in 2019 and 2020 for same issues involving paparazzi photos

Additionally according to the lawsuit Jennifer tagged her jewelry brand which means she used the photos to promote her brand she tagged it “GG Weekend Glamour”