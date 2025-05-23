Boko Haram Attacks Damboa LGA, Kills Four People

Boko Haram terrorists launched an attack on Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State early Friday morning.

A resident confirmed to The News Chronicle that the attack lasted for about four hours.

According to the eyewitness, four people were killed during the assault. “They killed several people, including my brother-in-law’s younger brother,” she said.

The incident adds to the ongoing insecurity in the region, where Boko Haram has continued to carry out violent attacks on local communities.

