JAMB Opens Portal for 2025 UTME Mock Slip Printing, Sets Exam Dates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the availability of the 2025 UTME Mock Notification Slips for printing, catering to candidates who registered for the optional test.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 3 JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed that the notification slip contains vital details such as the examination date, venue, time, and other important instructions.

According to him, candidates can print their slips by visiting the official JAMB website, www.jamb.gov.ng, clicking on the “2025 Mock Slip Printing” option, entering their registration number, and selecting “Print Examination Slip.”

Meanwhile, the mock examination is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME will commence on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Candidates are advised to print their slips early and visit their assigned centres in advance to avoid last-minute complications.

The examination body has also extended its best wishes to all candidates as they prepare for the examinations.