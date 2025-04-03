Concerned Abuja Indigenes Condemn Crackdown on Protesters, Say Abuja Is Not a Battleground

The Concerned Abuja Indigenes have strongly condemned the violent suppression of peaceful protests in the nation’s capital, warning that Abuja must not be turned into a war zone. The group decried the excessive use of force by security agencies against demonstrators and demanded justice for victims of recent crackdowns.

In a press release issued on April 3, 2025, and signed by Ayedo Danjuma Abdul, the group expressed outrage over the actions of security forces, particularly in relation to recent protests, including the End Bad Governance demonstration, the Arba’een Symbolic Trek, and the International Quds Day march.

“Abuja, the capital of our great nation, has been turned into a battleground where security forces unleash terror on innocent people,” the statement read.

The group accused security operatives of launching an unprovoked attack on the End Bad Governance protest, a demonstration aimed at calling for accountability in government. They also alleged that during the Arba’een Symbolic Trek by the Islamic movement, security forces opened fire on peaceful marchers, killing two people, injuring many, and arresting dozens without due process.

“Those arrested during the Arba’een Symbolic Trek continue to languish in prison without fair trial, an outright violation of their fundamental human rights,” the statement added.

The Concerned Abuja Indigenes further accused the elite Guards Brigade of carrying out a deadly attack on demonstrators during the International Quds Day protest, where protesters were reportedly shot at with armored vehicles.

“The Guards Brigade, which is tasked with protecting Nigeria’s high-ranking officials and is only answerable to the president, used all sorts of weapons, including armored vehicles, to shoot at protesters carrying only placards and chanting slogans in solidarity with the people of Gaza,” the statement alleged.

The group claimed that the assault resulted in multiple deaths, hundreds of arrests, and several severe injuries, including casualties among innocent Abuja residents who were not involved in the protest.

“They killed many, arrested hundreds, and left several with severe injuries. These barbaric actions have led to the tragic loss of many innocent lives, including Abuja indigenes who were merely going about their daily businesses. We say enough is enough!”

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to clarify who authorised the crackdown, particularly the role of the Guards Brigade in the Quds Day protest.

“The Guards Brigade unit of the Nigerian Army is only answerable to the President, hence, we demand that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come clean on this issue. Who gave the order for this massacre? Why are security forces being used as tools to suppress peaceful demonstrations?”

The statement further criticised the use of security agencies to allegedly serve foreign interests rather than prioritising the safety and rights of Nigerian citizens.

“It is unacceptable for Abuja indigenes to stand by and watch while security agencies violate fundamental human rights to serve foreign interests rather than the interests of Nigerians. We will not allow non-indigenes to turn Abuja into a battlefield at the expense of our people’s safety and well-being.”

The Concerned Abuja Indigenes called for an urgent investigation by the United Nations Human Rights Council into the recent attacks and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

“We demand justice and accountability. We call on the United Nations Human Rights Council to immediately launch an independent investigation into these attacks, bring the culprits to book, and ensure that such violations never happen again. Those responsible for these killings, injuries, and illegal detentions must face the full weight of the law.”

The group vowed to remain steadfast in defending the rights of Abuja residents and resisting the militarisation of the city. They also called on human rights organisations and the international community to take a stand against what they described as state-sponsored brutality.

“The Concerned Abuja Indigenes will not relent in defending the rights of the people. We stand firm in rejecting the militarisation of our city and the brutalisation of innocent citizens. We urge all well-meaning Nigerians, human rights organizations, and the international community to speak up against these atrocities and demand justice.”

“Enough is enough!” the statement concluded.