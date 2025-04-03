Truecaller Hits 450 Million Active Users

Truecaller, the caller identity app, has reached 450 million monthly active users.

The milestone was achieved earlier this week after the company added 50 million users in the last 10 months and 15.5 million since the start of 2025.

India remains the largest market for Truecaller, with the company’s biggest growth coming from outside the country.

In 2025, markets such as Latin America, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia, and the US have shown the fastest growth.

As the company continues to grow, it has made a leadership change.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, the Chief Product Officer and Managing Director of India operations, was promoted to CEO after the company’s co-founders stepped back from daily operations in 2024.

Despite its continued success, Truecaller faces challenges in India.

The country’s telecom department is pushing for mobile carriers to implement their own caller ID system, which could compete with Truecaller’s service.

In its most recent financial report for Q4 2024, Truecaller reported strong results.

The company saw a 23% increase in net sales and a 29% rise in profit after tax compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the company’s stock has increased by more than 33% in 2025.