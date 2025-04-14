It’s Better to Exit with Honour Like El-Rufai Than to Stay and Snitch- Bwala Slams Ndume

In a fiery televised outburst, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has accused Senator Ali Ndume of secretly aligning with the opposition, warning the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to tread carefully.

Bwala, speaking on Politics Today on Channels TV Sunday night, didn’t mince words:

“Senator Ali Ndume’s spirit and soul are with the coalition; it’s only his body that remains in the APC. He is already gone,” he declared, urging APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje to take note.

“It’s better to exit with honour like el-Rufai than to stay and snitch,” Bwala added, referencing former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai’s recent defection.

Ndume, a ranking senator and vocal critic, had slammed Tinubu’s recent emergency rule declaration in Rivers State, urging the president to focus instead on spiraling insecurity and a battered economy.

He also warned that Tinubu should be worried if former President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer in his corner — a remark made just hours after opposition leaders, led by Atiku Abubakar, visited Buhari in Kaduna.

The visit has fueled growing speculation of a mega opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, Peter Obi, el-Rufai and other political heavyweights are said to be forming a united front to unseat Tinubu, capitalizing on economic woes and public discontent.

In the 2023 elections, Atiku and Obi combined for over 12 million votes — four million more than Tinubu’s tally.

With legal troubles and internal rifts plaguing the PDP and Labour Party, insiders say the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is fast becoming the coalition’s new political home.

El-Rufai and key allies have already pitched their tent with the SDP. While Atiku and Obi have yet to formally join, rumors suggest it’s only a matter of time.

As 2027 draws closer, Nigeria’s political battlefield is heating up — and for Tinubu’s camp, the cracks may already be showing.