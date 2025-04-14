Tinubu Focused on Governance, Not 2027 -Presidency

The Presidency has expressed concern over the increasing number of billboards emerging in major Nigerian cities promoting a 2027 re-election campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency has observed with dismay the appearance of several billboards, particularly in Abuja and Kano, featuring campaign-style imagery of the President, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Vice President.

While acknowledging the loyalty and enthusiasm of their supporters, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima have distanced themselves from any early campaign efforts, stating that such actions violate Nigeria’s electoral laws.

“The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections.

“Premature campaigning can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages,” the statement read.

The Presidency clarified that neither President Tinubu nor his deputy has authorised or endorsed any individual or group to promote a 2027 campaign on any platform—whether billboards, digital media, print, radio, or television.

“We urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials on billboards nationwide to cease immediately,” Onanuga stated.

Reaffirming their focus on governance, the Presidency emphasized the administration’s ongoing commitment to national development, highlighting priorities such as economic revitalisation, human capital development, infrastructure, social investment, and security.

“When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans,” the statement concluded.