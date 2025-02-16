ISWAP terrorists Launch Overnight Attack on Military Position in Diffa, Forcing Troops to Withdraw

Suspected fighters belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched a coordinated assault on a military position in the southeastern Nigerien city of Diffa late at night between February 14 and 15, according to local sources.

The attack, which began around midnight, saw the militants use automatic weapons to overpower the stationed security forces.

Eyewitnesses reported that the soldiers, unable to withstand the intensity of the assault, eventually abandoned their post.

This withdrawal allowed the attackers to advance further into the city, reaching the Festival Quarter a densely populated residential area of Diffa. However, the militants did not remain there for long.

After briefly occupying the area, they reportedly retreated, taking with them looted supplies from the military position.

Images allegedly depicting some of the stolen items have since surfaced on social media, although their authenticity has yet to be officially verified. As of now, Nigerien authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the attack or the security situation in Diffa following the incident.

This attack marks another episode in the ongoing conflict between Niger’s security forces and ISWAP, which has been active in the Lake Chad Basin region, carrying out raids, ambushes, and attacks on both military and civilian targets.

