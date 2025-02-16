NNPCL Dismisses Claims Dangote Refinery’s Petrol Lasts Longer, Vows to Take Legal Action

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has dismissed claims made by a Nigerian man in a viral video that the premium motor spirit (PMS) sourced from Dangote refinery and sold by MRS Oil lasts 13 minutes longer than that sold at NNPC fuel stations.

Recall that a video making the rounds on social media showed a Nigerian man using two small tiger generator, popularly known as ‘I better pass my neighbour generator’ in Nigeria,’ to compare the running time of petrol he sourced from MRS and NNPC fuel stations.

In the video, the man claimed that Dangote-refined petrol sold by MRS Oil lasted longer than the PMS available at NNPC stations and, in addition, more affordable.

Reacting to this claim, Soneye in a statement released, maintained that NNPC carefully formulates its petrol with one of the best compositions to ensure optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.

“Furthermore, it is important to emphasise that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security.

Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers.

This misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation.

We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians.

Henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations.

Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...