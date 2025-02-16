Cement-laden Truck rams into Building in Anambra, kills 6

It was a tragic incident in the early hours of Saturday as six persons were killed in a fatal crash along the Ugwu-Akpati Ozu axis of Nnewi—Okigwe Road in Nnewi Anambra state.

A cement-laden truck was said to have lost its brakes and rammed into the residential building near Nnewi Area Command Bus Stop.

According to an eye witness, the driver suddenly lost control and rammed into the residential building, crushing about six persons, including the driver and children of the same parents.

He said the driver of the 40-ft long trailer loaded with cement lost control at Ugwu Akpati Ozu, Nnewi, and rammed into several cars, motorcycles, shops, and buildings before finally crashing at the house close to the major road.

“The loud noise from the crash alerted residents and other passers-by to the scene who assisted in removing some victims who got stuck in the vehicle.”

Confirming the crash, Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Margaret Onabe six persons lost their lives, including two male adults, one female adult, and three female children.

She attributed the causes of the fatal crash to excessive speed, brake failure, and loss of control.

She said, “According to eyewitnesses, the Sino trailer, fully loaded with cement, was descending a hill at high speed when it experienced brake failure, lost control, and collided with the Mercedes lorry.

“Among the deceased victims, one male adult and one female adult were trapped inside a building. The FRSC rescue team from Nnewi conducted an extrication, and the bodies of the deceased were transferred to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Akammili Umudim, Nnewi.

“The Sector Commander of Anambra State, Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, visited the crash scene first thing in the morning, where she also met with the owner of the house that was destroyed by the trailer.”

The Anambra FRSC Sector Commander also visited the surviving crash victims at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Akammili Umudim, Nnewi, where she observed that their recovery was progressing well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...