Israel vs Iran: The Delicate Nigerian Angle

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to mount, the global community watches closely, mindful of the wider implications such a conflict could have, not only on the Middle East but on far-flung regions including Africa. For Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa and a major player in global oil production, the stakes are high. Although geographically distant, Nigeria’s economic and security interests are intertwined with the evolving dynamics of this geopolitical standoff.

The most immediate and visible impact of a worsening Israel-Iran conflict is likely to be on global oil prices. Iran, a key player in the global oil market and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has significant influence over supply flows. Any disruptions in its oil exports, whether due to sanctions or military action, tend to ripple across the market. Nigeria, also an OPEC member, could benefit from the resulting spike in global oil prices through increased crude oil revenue. However, this potential gain comes with a double-edged sword: Nigeria depends heavily on the importation of refined petroleum products. A surge in oil prices also translates into higher domestic fuel costs, exacerbating inflation and placing greater strain on the already burdened Nigerian populace.

Beyond oil, Nigeria’s trade relations and investment climate may also be affected. The Middle East remains a vital transit and trade partner for many Nigerian businesses, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. Instability in the region could disrupt logistics, raise insurance premiums for shipped goods, and affect import-export timelines. Moreover, international investors generally view heightened geopolitical conflict as a risk factor, potentially leading to a reduction in foreign direct investment into emerging markets like Nigeria. This could further pressure the naira, widen the budget deficit, and slow economic growth.

A more insidious risk is the potential ideological spillover of the Israel-Iran confrontation. Iran’s support for Hamas and other proxy groups adds a layer of religious and political ideology to the conflict. Such narratives, if not carefully monitored, could find resonance among extremist factions in Nigeria. The country has been battling insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP for over a decade, and any inspiration drawn from Middle Eastern extremism could further complicate Nigeria’s internal security dynamics.

In light of these possibilities, Nigeria’s emergency and security infrastructure must remain vigilant. The recent activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre by the National Emergency Management Agency represents a positive step toward enhancing Nigeria’s readiness to manage crises, whether they arise from natural disasters or international conflicts with indirect local consequences. This proactive approach must be matched with a comprehensive review of national security policies, particularly those related to counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and border control.

Diplomatically, Nigeria may also need to tread carefully. It has maintained relatively cordial relations with both Israel and Iran. Any open alignment with one side over the other could complicate its foreign policy objectives, particularly in areas related to international trade, religious diplomacy, and multilateral partnerships. Nigeria’s traditional stance of non-alignment and peaceful resolution of disputes should guide its public positions while ensuring that national interests are protected.

Additionally, there is a humanitarian aspect to consider. If the Israel-Iran conflict escalates into a broader regional war, it could trigger new waves of refugees and displaced persons, further stressing international humanitarian systems. Nigeria, already a host to millions of internally displaced persons due to its internal conflicts, must remain alert to the global humanitarian fallout that could demand diplomatic or logistical responses.

The Israel-Iran conflict is not merely a distant foreign affair, it is a live issue with potential consequences for Nigeria’s economy, security, diplomacy, and even social cohesion. As a nation already navigating economic turbulence, currency depreciation, and domestic security challenges, Nigeria must recognize the importance of staying informed and engaged. Policymakers, security agencies, and civil society actors must anticipate the indirect effects of the conflict and prepare accordingly. Through strategic foresight, diplomatic tact, and internal resilience, Nigeria can weather the storm and ensure that its national stability is not compromised by a conflict thousands of miles away.