Israel Trades Bombs with Iran – Is This the Start of World War 3?

Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a dangerous level, with both countries engaged in direct military attacks for five consecutive days.

The current war between the two countries began on April 1, 2025, when Israeli warplanes bombed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, killing senior Iranian military figures, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In response, Tehran vowed retaliation.

On April 13, Iran responded by launching over 300 drones and missiles at Israel. This was its first direct attack on Israeli territory. Most were intercepted, but the event took the conflict to another level.

Overnight into Tuesday, June 17, loud explosions were reported in Tehran, with Iranian state media confirming airstrikes in the capital. The Israeli military claimed responsibility, saying it targeted the headquarters of Iran’s wartime operations, and confirmed the killing of General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s Chief of General Staff for Combat Operations.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said:

“We will relentlessly pursue our enemies through advanced intelligence, air superiority, and precise operational planning.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched approximately 30 ballistic missiles at Israel since late Monday night. Iranian officials stated that some of these missiles struck key Israeli military sites, including an alleged Mossad intelligence centre in Herzliya, a city north of Tel Aviv. Israeli authorities have not confirmed the location but acknowledged damage and casualties.

In Tehran, residents described panic, fuel shortages, and traffic gridlock as people tried to leave the city. Petrol queues stretched up to two kilometres. The Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it had evacuated students from Tehran, with some also crossing into Armenia. Japan, China, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have begun efforts to remove citizens from both Iran and Israel.

The UK government said it is not planning official evacuations, but urged British nationals in the region to stay near shelters and follow local authority instructions.

While Iran and Israel exchange direct attacks, the war in Gaza continues. On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported that at least 51 people were killed near an aid distribution site in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The IDF acknowledged opening fire in the area after a crowd approached Israeli troops.

In a statement, the Israeli military said:

“The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and is reviewing the details of the incident.”

The World Health Organization said it received reports of another mass casualty incident in Gaza involving at least 20 more deaths.

World Reactions

Russia, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, stated on Tuesday that Israel appears unwilling to consider mediation, saying:

“The level of uncertainty is absolute. Our offer to mediate still stands, but Israel is not showing interest in a peaceful resolution.”

United States President Donald Trump, speaking after the G7 summit, warned Iran against attacking American forces: “The gloves are off. If Iran touches our people, we’ll come down hard. They know not to touch our troops.”

Mr Trump further stated that he wants a “real end” to the conflict, not just a ceasefire, and denied reports of backchannel negotiations with Tehran.

The Israeli military confirmed strikes on missile and drone launch sites across Iran overnight.

Iranian state TV broadcast was interrupted Monday afternoon when Israeli missiles struck the IRIB headquarters in Tehran. Footage showed debris falling live on air. Maritime authorities confirmed that an oil tanker collision in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night was unrelated to the conflict.