Mining Marshals Launch 2025 Strategy to Tackle Illegal Mining in Nigeria

The Mining Marshals have unveiled their 2025 operational strategy, setting out a renewed and coordinated plan to tackle illegal mining activities across Nigeria.

The strategy outlines key measures aimed at improving field operations, boosting regulatory compliance, and enhancing collaboration with critical agencies such as the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO).

According to the updated framework, the Mining Marshals, operating under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), will intensify efforts on the ground to identify, monitor, and disrupt unauthorized mining operations. The initiative seeks to reinforce the enforcement of mining laws while improving intelligence gathering and operational coordination in affected regions.

A central component of the strategy is the agency’s expanded partnership with the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office.

This collaboration includes plans to upgrade existing systems, automate service delivery, and streamline license verification processes. These steps aim to increase transparency, close regulatory loopholes, and ensure that only licensed operators are active in Nigeria’s mining sector.

The Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Engr. Obadiah Nkom commended the Mining Marshals for their professionalism and resilience. He highlighted their role in protecting Nigeria’s natural resources and reducing the economic and environmental damage caused by illegal mining operations. According to him, the synergy between enforcement and regulation is vital to sustainable sector growth.

The Mining Marshals’ renewed strategy also reflects a broader government push toward responsible resource extraction, environmental conservation, and sustainable development. By strengthening the regulatory framework and expanding field capacity, the initiative is expected to help reclaim mining communities, improve investor confidence, and safeguard the nation’s mineral wealth.

As illegal mining continues to pose serious threats to local communities, national revenue, and ecological systems, the 2025 strategy marks a significant step forward in the fight to restore order and accountability in Nigeria’s mining industry.