125th Anniversary: Ajax to Revert to Its Old Logo After 34 Years

To celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary, AFC Ajax has announced that it will reinstate the classic club logo beginning with the 2025/26 season.

The logo will also feature on the match shirts for the first time in 34 years.

“The classic Ajax logo will be the official logo of the club again starting in the 2025/26 season. As a result, the classic logo will also return to the match shirt after 34 years.”

General Manager Menno Geelen explained the decision to bring back the classic logo:

“Ajax will be 125 years old on 18 March. The celebration of this anniversary starts with the announcement that the classic logo will return. We know that a majority of our fans have cherished this wish for years, and we felt that our 125th anniversary was the perfect moment to fulfill that wish. For our fans and ourselves, the return of the classic logo is a meaningful gesture.”

“In addition, the past has taught us that we are at our best when we remain true to the Ajax DNA. That is why we are doing everything we can within the club to safeguard that DNA—from our football philosophy to our core values. Bringing back the classic logo symbolizes this ambition. It is both a tribute to our rich past and a source of inspiration for the future—a future grounded in everything we hold dear about our club.”

According to Ajax, the return of the classic logo will be celebrated today in a sold-out Johan Cruijff ArenA, where the Ajax Legends will face the legends of Real Madrid. Kick-off is at 15:30.

The classic logo will officially be visible from the 2025/26 season onwards. From that point, it will gradually be incorporated into all of the club’s branding and expressions.

