Inter Miami President Confirms Plans for Messi’s Contract Extension

Mas also revealed that he plans to meet with Messi during the offseason to discuss the details of the contract extension. He expressed optimism about the possibility of Messi staying with the team, citing the player’s health as a crucial factor. “I’ll be sitting with Leo at some point in the offseason… I’m optimistic that as long as Messi’s health holds up, we’ll be seeing him in pink,” Mas added ¹.

This news comes as a relief to fans who were worried about Messi’s future with Inter Miami. His current contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, and there had been speculation about his potential departure. However, Mas’s announcement suggests that the team is committed to keeping Messi on board for the long haul.

Messi’s presence in the MLS has been a game-changer for Inter Miami, attracting new fans and boosting the team’s profile. His continued involvement with the team will undoubtedly be a major draw for spectators and sponsors alike.

As the negotiations for Messi’s contract extension unfold, fans will be eagerly watching to see what the future holds for the legendary player and Inter Miami. With Mas’s confidence and optimism, it seems likely that Messi will remain a key part of the team’s plans for years to come.