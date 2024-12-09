WhatsApp Tightens Privacy Controls On “View Once” Feature

WhatsApp has addressed a flaw in its “View Once” feature that allowed unauthorized users to bypass its privacy controls.

The issue, discovered earlier this year, enabled individuals using browser extensions to save images or videos intended for single viewing.

These tools exploited a loophole in WhatsApp’s web app, undermining the feature’s purpose of ensuring media disappears after one view.

The View Once feature, introduced in 2021, was originally designed for WhatsApp’s mobile apps but had limitations when accessed via desktop or web.

Reports of this vulnerability circulated on social media, with some offering paid extensions that exploited the bug.

However, recent updates rolled out by WhatsApp have rendered these tools ineffective.

Testing conducted after the fix confirmed that attempts to save or retain View Once media through previous methods now fail. Users are notified via the web app with a message instructing them to check their phone for media.

The security enhancement follows research and public awareness campaigns highlighting the issue, prompting WhatsApp to act swiftly to safeguard user privacy.

