Moral Bankruptcy: Delta Governor Urges Parents To Dedicate Time To Train Their Children 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, called on parents to dedicate more time towards training of their children as a panacea to the rising wave of crime and social malaise in the country.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge in his remarks at the dedication of Baby Tamara Guwor, daughter of Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redemption Hall, Airport Road, Warri.

He said: “I am happy to be hear again for the second time. I am a promise keeper and when I make promises I keep to it. So on the issue of street lights consider it done.

“We are here today for a very important ceremony, we are here for the dedication of Tamara Emomotimi Guwor. Baby dedication is a very good way to bring up your children because when you dedicate your children to God you are already paving the way for that child.

“Its a two way blessing and its a moment when parents commit to raise their children in the way of God through love, faith and values. So, it’s very key that we are here today.

“Baby dedication is not just a ceremony and am very glad that there is no reception for this ceremony because our people believe in celebrations but when you celebrate in the House of God it covers everything.

“Funeral service is more important than the reception. The blessings of dedication and marriage services are more important than the reception.

“So when I see people spending huge monies on reception, I get worried because if you put that money in the House of God, it will give you more blessings.”

Governor Oborevwori at the service, congratulated the Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Dr Dennis Otuaro and pledged the support of his administration to ensure his success in office.

He said this was the first time the position was being occupied by a Deltan and vowed to support him to succeed in serving the people of the Niger Delta.

Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi of RCCG Delta Province 5, thanked Governor Oborevwori for swiftly attending to the request made by the church to fix Bright Hope Street and drainages to control flooding in the area.

He also lauded Governor Oborevwori for caring for the widows, orphans and the less privileged in the society.

Preaching on the theme: “The Everlasting Arms of the caring God”, Pastor Olubiyi said God cares for His people by releasing His grace, being a just God and by showing his children love everyday.

He called on Christians to always take advantage of the loving kindness and care of God in advancing their lives for good.

Wife of the Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, Deputy Governor of the State, Sir Monday Onyeme; his wife Catherine Onyeme, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Dr Dennis Otuaro among other dignitaries attended the dedication service.

