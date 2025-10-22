INEC Announces 2.8 Million Registered Voters for Anambra 2025 Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has revealed that a total of 2,82 million registered voters participate in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state.

This figure represents the final number of registered voters after the last Continuous Voter Registration excise in Anambra state.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, IVEC Department of the INEC, Mr Samuel Olumekun disclosed this during a forum for Media Executives, Reporters, Producers and On-Air Personalities held in Awka on Tuesday.

Earlier, before now the number of registered voters was 2.6 million but increased to 2.82 million voters after the last registration.

In his opening remarks, the INEC IVEC Chairman, Olumekun described media practitioners as not only the mirror of the society but interpreters of the electoral process, helping the citizens to appreciate the essence of voting and its importance to the nation.

“As society’s mirror, the media reflects our collective conscience. In elections, your role becomes even more sacred. You are the interpreters of the electoral process, helping citizens understand not just how to vote, but why their participation matters. Democracy thrives when citizens are well-informed. To be well-informed, they must have access to accurate, timely, and balanced information.”

“That is why the Commission continues to count on you to amplify voter education messages, combat misinformation, and keep the public engaged with truth and context,” he said.

Olumekun further announced that the Commission is fully prepared for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra state, adding that all stops have been pulled out for the election.

“Permit me to assure you that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fully prepared for the upcoming Anambra Governorship Election on November 8, 2025.

“In line with our commitment to credible and inclusive elections, the Commission has been implementing a comprehensive plan of activities covering logistics, technology, training, stakeholder engagement, and security coordination.

“The Commission’s level of readiness is both practical and measurable. All non-sensitive materials have been delivered to the state, while sensitive materials will arrive in due course under strict security arrangements,” he noted.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra state, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu expressed confidence in the ability of the practitioners to discharge their duties professionally, noting that the Commission has enjoyed a cordial relationship with the media in the past.

She promised to carry the media along in the November 8th gubernatorial election in the area, adding that other necessary enablers would be provided for effective reportage of the election.

In their remarks, the Heads of Legal and Technological Innovation of the commission in Anambra state, Mrs Olachi Nwugo and Nnaji Chukwuemeka, as well as their Electoral Operations counterpart, Mr. Ejikeme Ejimofor, highlighted various provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) that would be religiously applied in the conduct of the polls to ensure a credible outcome.