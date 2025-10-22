spot_img
FAAN Pushes for Global Benchmark as Airports Eye Full ISO Certification by December 

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to secure full International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for all its airports by December 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Henry Agbebire, in Lagos.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, FAAN’s Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, revealed the plan during the official launch of the organisation’s ISO Policy — an initiative designed to entrench a culture of operational excellence, service quality, and environmental sustainability across airports managed by FAAN.

Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Luqman Emiola, explained that the newly unveiled policy integrates two major international standards — ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems (QMS) and ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems (EMS) — into a unified operational framework.

According to her, FAAN has already achieved 70 per cent of the certification process, with external auditors expected to conduct a compliance review in November to identify and close remaining gaps.

”We are targetting full ISO certification by December 2025.

”The ISO policy reinforces the operational principle that, if it is not documented, it is considered not done,” she said.

She noted that the policy now serves as a guide for internal audits across all departments and directorates, ensuring consistency in service delivery and accountability.

Kuku reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to managing Nigeria’s airports according to global aviation standards, guaranteeing safety, security, efficiency, and environmental sustainability in every aspect of operation.

She added that the authority remains dedicated to protecting the environment, promoting community development around airport host areas, and maintaining a safe, conducive workplace for its workforce.

Speaking at the event, FAAN’s Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, underscored the significance of the ISO Policy, noting that it would serve as a benchmark for assessing the agency’s performance in key operational areas.

According to her, the ISO audit will evaluate FAAN’s adherence to quality service delivery, ethical business conduct, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility — all of which are critical indicators of the agency’s pursuit of excellence.

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
Latest News

