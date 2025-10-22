Tinubu’s Choice of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro

The news broke quietly: President Bola Tinubu had appointed Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro as Minister-designate to replace Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who now serves as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dr. Doro hails from Bassa Local Government in Jos North, Plateau State. Yet, what fascinated me was not just the appointment itself, but the silence that followed it — a silence loud enough to announce that the master strategist had struck again.

Unlike the noisy reactions that greeted previous nominations, from Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda to the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash, this one arrived like a whisper. It tiptoed across social media, leaving Nigerians with a riddle rather than a verdict. This calm, this hesitation, was no accident. Tinubu, the man many regard as a grandmaster of political chess, had once again given Nigerians mental work to do. The collective pause was his checkmate, a pause of curiosity, confusion, and calculation. And truly, I wasn’t wrong.

The silence was even more telling across WhatsApp groups, especially those dominated by Plateau natives or politically active Nigerians. No camp celebrated; no camp complained. It was as though Tinubu had placed before the nation a mirror with two faces: Bernard and Mohammed — each reflecting inclusivity, faith, and neutrality. Who could object to a name that felt both familiar and unthreatening? With Bernard and Mohammed, no one was sure whether to rejoice or resist. It was an emotional stalemate, and a brilliant one.

Beyond the name lies another layer of Tinubu’s intrigue. Dr. Doro is a pharmacist and a lawyer, a professional blend that defies easy labeling. His portfolio, spanning over twenty years of practice in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, suggests versatility and depth. While pharmacists and lawyers may be busy claiming him, they are also subconsciously acknowledging that competence now wears a hybrid face. In a country where professional pride often mirrors political identity, Tinubu’s pick is both a symbolic bridge and a quiet provocation.

Not long ago, I attended a lecture where the speaker proudly declared that “veterinarians are taking over Nigeria’s leadership space.” The audience erupted in laughter, yet beneath that humor lay a deep truth: people love to see “their own” succeed. Emotional attachment, whether to tribe, faith, profession, or gender — remains one of the most powerful motivators of human behavior. As Aristotle famously noted, “Man is by nature a political animal,” driven not just by logic but by sentiment. Thus, when Tinubu chose Dr. Doro, he didn’t just appoint a minister, he triggered a complex web of emotional responses that are still unfolding.

This duality continues. Dr. Doro, though a graduate of the University of Jos and a former senatorial candidate in Jos North, spent over two decades abroad. He is, at once, a local son and a global citizen. His identity spans multiple constituencies, the Plateau locals, the Nigerian diaspora, and the community of professionals who straddle worlds. Each group, perhaps uncertain but hopeful, wonders if he is theirs to claim.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, presented the appointment in an official statement:

President Tinubu, he wrote, “has forwarded the name of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State to the Senate for confirmation as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Dr. Doro’s nomination follows Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda’s nomination as APC Chairman. Born in Kwall, Bassa LGA, on January 23, 1969, Dr. Doro has over twenty years of multidisciplinary experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both the UK and Nigeria. He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA in IT-driven Business Strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.”

Such credentials are impressive, but even more fascinating is how the appointment feels. It stirs emotion across lines, among locals, professionals, and diaspora Nigerians alike. Emotion, after all, governs perception. In psychology, Paul Ekman defined emotions as “automatic, universal responses that guide human behavior.” In politics, they do more: they shape loyalty, legitimacy, and leadership.

Consider how Nigerians often rally behind “firsts” — the first woman, the first youth, the first Northerner or Southerner to achieve something. The recent appointment of Prof. Joash as the first INEC Chairman from North Central Nigeria was celebrated not just for competence but for what it symbolized. Likewise, the Nigerian Idol Season 10 winner, Purp, drew massive support not merely for talent but for the symbolic joy of a woman winning for the first time. In each case, performance was important, but emotion carried the day.

In truth, our politics thrives on emotional significance. Appointments, elections, and public debates are rarely judged by merit alone. They are filtered through the lenses of identity, fairness, and belonging. Tinubu himself leveraged this dynamic with the famous slogan “Emilokan” — “It’s my turn.” That slogan wasn’t just a political statement; it was emotional theater. It appealed to history, sentiment, and justice. Now, with Dr. Doro’s appointment from Jos North — complementing a governor from Plateau South and an APC chairman from Plateau Central — Tinubu has once again balanced emotion with logic, optics with strategy.

The paradox, however, is our double standard. We demand inclusivity when it favors us, yet cry “merit” when others seek the same. This inconsistency fuels bitterness and tension. True fairness, as the Situational Theory of Leadership reminds us, depends less on traits and more on context — on reading the room, feeling the mood, and respecting collective sentiment. No matter how brilliant a leader is, governing becomes impossible when emotions turn hostile.

That is why optics, perception, and symbolic balance matter deeply. Most of Nigeria’s political tension stems not from policy failure but from perceived exclusion. People want to be seen, heard, and represented. When that emotional need is met, even symbolically, peace follows. Tinubu’s appointment of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro may not solve Nigeria’s structural challenges, but it signals something profound: the recognition that leadership in a diverse nation must also be psychological.

In the end, Tinubu’s genius lies not only in strategy but in subtlety — the quiet art of turning appointments into mirrors of belonging. Dr. Doro’s name, background, and breadth reflect this deliberate design: a name that calms, a résumé that impresses, and an identity that invites everyone in. Whether celebrated or critiqued, it has already achieved its purpose — to make Nigerians think, feel, and reflect.

And that, truly, is the mark of a master strategist.

