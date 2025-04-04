Close Menu
    Bandit Attack in Zamfara Leaves 8 Dead, Primary School Burned

    By on Community, Crime
    Armed Bandits

    A deadly attack by armed bandits on Rijiya Village in the Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State has left eight people dead and a primary school destroyed by fire.

    According to intelligence sources, the attack happened around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

    A group of heavily armed bandits stormed the village, shooting randomly.

    Six civilians and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CPG) were killed in the attack. The bandits also set fire to a primary school that was being used as a base by the CPG members.

