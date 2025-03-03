I’m Not Depressed and Willing to Continue at Barcelona – Szczęsny

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Szczęsny has credited fellow goalkeeper Ter Stegen for his unwavering support since joining Barcelona.

“Ter Stegen has helped me a lot from day one,” Szczęsny revealed. “Even before I signed my contract, he texted me and told me that if I needed anything, he would be there to help me.”

Szczęsny also expressed his delight at Ter Stegen’s speedy recovery, saying, “I hope he will be back as soon as possible.”

When questioned about his approach to mistakes on the pitch, Szczęsny adopted a philosophical stance. “Mistakes? I don’t care much about mistakes,” he said. “I’m not depressed by big mistakes, I’m not too happy about big moments either.”

In a surprise revelation, Szczęsny hinted that he may reconsider his initial plans to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

“If you asked me at the start of the season, I’d say I’ll be leaving Barça in June,” he admitted. “But I love the time I’ve spent here… My family is happy, my son loves his school, my wife loves being here… I’m open to everything.”

Szczęsny’s willingness to keep his options open will undoubtedly spark speculation about his future. As the season unfolds, fans will be watching closely to see whether he will extend his stay at Barcelona or explore new opportunities.