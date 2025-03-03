UK Probes TikTok, Reddit Over Children’s Data Use

The United Kingdom’s data protection authority has launched investigations into three social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit, over how they handle children’s personal information.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced the move on Monday, citing concerns that young users might be exposed to harmful or inappropriate content on these platforms.

The regulator stated that companies providing online services must take full responsibility for keeping children safe.

As part of the probe, the ICO will examine how TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, collects and processes data from users aged 13 to 17.

The focus is on how the platform uses this information to recommend and display content in users’ feeds.

In addition, Reddit and image-sharing site Imgur are being investigated for their age verification systems and how they handle young users’ personal details.

TikTok responded by saying it is committed to providing a safe experience for teenagers. The company noted that it has strict privacy protections, safety measures, and content restrictions for young users.

However, the other two platforms have not yet made any public statements.

This is not the first time TikTok has faced scrutiny in the UK. In 2023, the ICO fined the platform millions of pounds for allowing children under the required age to create accounts without parental consent.