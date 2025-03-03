Valencia CF Appoints Kiat Lim as Club President

Valencia CF’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mr. Kiat Lim as the new President of the Club, effective March 5, 2025.

Kiat Lim, who has served as a Director of Valencia CF since 2022, steps into this role at a crucial time for the organization.

His appointment reflects a strong, long-term commitment to the Club and reinforces its focus on stability and building a solid foundation for the future.

The Club extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Layhoon Chan for her dedication, hard work, and leadership during her two terms as President.

Layhoon Chan stated: “I am pleased to hand over the baton to Mr. Kiat Lim, the son of our major shareholder. This appointment reaffirms the shareholder’s ongoing commitment to the Club and its future. I also want to sincerely thank our fans and all stakeholders for their support throughout my tenure.”