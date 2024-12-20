“I Went Through Thick and Thin”- Mama G Reflects on Her Journey

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, recently opened up about her journey to fame and the struggles she faced before achieving stardom.

At the pre-premiere dinner for Funke Akindele’s movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, Mama G shared some heartfelt reflections on her life. She revealed that before fortune smiled on her, she had to take on several odd jobs just to provide for her family.

In a moment of praise for Funke Akindele, Mama G described her as a hardworking and determined woman, much like herself. “Funke is a very strong woman, and I love strong women,” Mama G said. “I am a strong woman too. The things I’ve done at home and the challenges I’ve faced have made me who I am today.”

She went on to share a personal story of sacrifice and resilience; “I used to work at the morgue, dressing dead bodies just so my children could go to school and have something to eat. I did everything I could to make sure my family had a better life.”

Despite the hardships, Mama G feels deeply appreciated by her community. “People in my town really respect me because they saw everything I went through,” she said.

For Mama G, Funke Akindele represents a reflection of her own journey. “When I look at Funke, I see myself. She’s a replica of who I am,” Mama G shared, admiring Funke’s strength and tenacity.