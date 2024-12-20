Kanayo O. Kanayo Sparks Debate with Bold Dating Advice for Women

Kanayo O. Kanayo Sparks Debate with Bold Dating Advice for Women
Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollywood legend Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a relationship nugget that has everyone talking.

The veteran actor urged women to think carefully about their priorities when choosing a partner, pointing out a trade-off that many face in modern relationships.

Kanayo noted that women who are unwilling to date a man with financial struggles might need to prepare for another reality: being with a man so busy chasing success that he has little time for the relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDwBd2DsREE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Taking to Instagram, he shared his thoughts, writing:
“The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”

Unsurprisingly, his statement sparked mixed reactions online. Some users applauded the actor’s blunt honesty, while others debated whether relationships should involve such compromises.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group