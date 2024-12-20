Kanayo O. Kanayo Sparks Debate with Bold Dating Advice for Women

Nollywood legend Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a relationship nugget that has everyone talking.

The veteran actor urged women to think carefully about their priorities when choosing a partner, pointing out a trade-off that many face in modern relationships.

Kanayo noted that women who are unwilling to date a man with financial struggles might need to prepare for another reality: being with a man so busy chasing success that he has little time for the relationship.

Taking to Instagram, he shared his thoughts, writing:

“The gentleman’s code: If you don’t want a man who is broke, you are going to have to put up with a busy one.”

Unsurprisingly, his statement sparked mixed reactions online. Some users applauded the actor’s blunt honesty, while others debated whether relationships should involve such compromises.