“I Had Nothing Left” -Ronke Odusanya Opens Up About Heartbreaking End to Her Marriage

Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya recently broke her silence about the end of her marriage to Saheed Olarewaju, known as Jago.

In an emotional interview with fellow actress Bimpe Akintunde, Ronke shared some shocking details about what went wrong in her relationship.

Ronke revealed that a friend of hers had allegedly told Jago that she planned to leave him to pursue a life of prostitution. The same friend even accused her of having an affair with a senator.

Reflecting on those difficult times, Ronke said, “My ex later realized that he shouldn’t have listened to those things he heard back then.”

She recounted the moment her ex confronted her: “He told me that a friend had said I was planning to leave him and go into prostitution, that I was even spending nights at a senator’s house with our daughter, Fife. I was stunned when he told me.”

Thankfully, Ronke had proof of where she was at the time. “I sent him a picture of where I was,” she explained. “I had recorded a video with the date and time on my phone when we arrived at our accommodation that night. God gave me the grace to capture it all.”

The actress went on to describe the hardship she faced when they separated. “I had nothing. All my jewelry was taken away, and I even fainted. I cried so much that day, wondering where to start from. I didn’t even have 10,000 naira in my account. I had no money for accommodation, but I decided this was it.”

