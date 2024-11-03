Know Your HIV Status, LASG Tells Residents 

Lagos State Government, through the AIDS Control Agency, has commenced Free HIV Screening and Counselling services for exhibitors and attendees of the Y2024 Trade fair at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Y2024 Trade fair, officially declared open by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, is scheduled to hold between the 1st and 10th of November, 2024, attracting exhibitors from within and outside the country.

Dr Hamzat, who inspected the stand of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACS) at the Lagos pavilion commended the dedication of the agency in the fight against the spread of HIV in the state. He emphasised the commitment of the state government to the provision of sustainable healthcare delivery for residents as the present administration recognizes the significance of maintaining good health for greater productivity.

The Deputy Governor, however, urged all participants to take advantage of the free screening to know their HIV status so as to seek medical care early if necessary. He also encouraged all to adopt good health-seeking behaviour for the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle.

Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Folakemi Animashaun explained that the free HIV screening initiative is part of efforts to promote public health, offering convenient access to HIV testing and support services in the state, adding that the state remains committed to improving access to health care services. She disclosed that the free screening and counselling exercise will run through the entire duration of the trade fair.

Dr. Animashaun averred that the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has been instrumental in coordinating HIV/AIDS control programmes in the state, noting that the state has intensified efforts in upscaling its Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Programmes, Public Awareness and Sensitisation programmes, Free HIV Testing and Counseling, Community Outreach Programmes and Youth-Focused Programmes while investing in research and data collection for a better understanding of the trends and demographics of HIV/AIDS in the state.

Animashaun stated further that the screening exercise will provide valuable resources and support for attendees and exhibitors regarding HIV awareness and prevention, adding that the exercise will not only raise awareness about HIV but also encourage responsible practices to reduce community transmission of the virus.

She emphasised the state’s unwavering commitment to improving access to healthcare services, highlighting the importance of increased awareness campaigns and the expansion of HIV testing and counselling centres across the state as the government is dedicated to curbing the spread of the virus and ensuring that all residents have access to the necessary resources for prevention, testing, and treatment.

While encouraging all participants of the Trade fair to take advantage of the free screening exercise, the Chief Executive officer advised all residents to also take responsibility for their health and well-being as getting tested for HIV is a crucial step in maintaining a healthy and productive life

“We must all take responsibility for our health and well-being, and getting tested for HIV is a crucial step in maintaining a healthy and productive life. I urge everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and prioritise their health. I like to take this opportunity to encourage all participants to take advantage of the free screening exercise being offered”, she appealed.

Animashaun, however, assured that the present administration would not relent in putting in place strategies geared toward the provision of a sustainable healthcare system which aligns with the THEMES Plus Agenda.

