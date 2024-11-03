Miami Beach Revokes Diddy’s Key to the City Amid Legal Troubles

Miami Beach has officially revoked Diddy’s Key to the City as the rapper faces serious legal challenges.

The city has decided to distance itself from the well-known musician due to a series of charges and lawsuits brought against him. During a recent in-person hearing, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner announced the unanimous decision to strip Diddy of this honor.

Diddy, who first received the ceremonial key in 2015, was recognized back then for his impact on the music industry and for organizing the Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach. Now, nine years later, the city has rescinded this gesture.

At 54, Diddy is currently under federal investigation, facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

