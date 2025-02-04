Drug Tests Now Required for Admission to Delta Tertiary Institutions

The Delta State Government has launched a statewide campaign to combat drug abuse and the use of illicit substances in secondary and higher schools across the state.

The campaign, which is being done by the State Orientation and Communications Bureau, has “No Drugs, Healthy Living For A Greater Future” as its theme.

Speaking at the inaugurated at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, disclosed that the government was considering introducing drug testing kits as a prerequisite for students seeking admission into higher institutions of learning in the state.

Citing a study published in the African Journal of Drug and Alcohol Studies, the Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme noted that illicit drug use had been linked to deviant behaviours such as truancy and stealing among young people in the state.

He emphasized that the government was collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other stakeholders to implement an aggressive statewide awareness campaign against drug abuse.

“Starting from secondary schools across the state, the Drug-Free Delta campaign will also extend to institutions of higher learning.

“As the NDLEA Commander suggested, we will consider the proposal to use drug testing kits as a prerequisite for students’ admissions into higher institutions. Let me also add that we are going to include the primary schools,” Onojaeme stated.

He disclosed that the state government was working tirelessly to accelerate the completion of the rehabilitation center at Kwale Central Hospital, which would serve as a counselling, rehabilitation and skill acquisition facility for affected individuals.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and community leaders, to join the government in its fight against drug abuse to ensure a safer and healthier society.

Earlier, the Director-General of the State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr. Oghenesivbe Latimore, explained that the campaign seeks to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse among young people, especially those in secondary and higher schools.

“The rising wave of drug abuse among young people is alarming. This campaign is a proactive approach to addressing the menace by educating, sensitizing and empowering youths with the necessary knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their health and well-being,” Oghenesivbe noted.

He stated that the first phase of the campaign would focus on secondary schools, with subsequent phases targeting higher institutions of learning.

Similarly, the State NDLEA Commander, Barr. Abubakar Wada outlined the command’s efforts at combating drug abuse in the state, including a reduction in supply and demand, conducting operations on cannabis farms, and destruction of illicit drugs.

He said the proposal for drug testing kits in tertiary institutions aimed to identify and provide necessary counsel and rehabilitation for affected victims.

Various stakeholders, including the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, represented by the Majority Leader and Member representing Aniocha North, Engr. Emeka Nwaobi delivered goodwill messages, urging students to abstain from drug abuse to safeguard their future.