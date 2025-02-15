How Liverpool Rejected Al Nassr’s Bid For Darwin Núñez In January Transfer Window

In a shocking revelation, it has been disclosed that Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr came tantalizingly close to signing Liverpool’s star striker Darwin Núñez during the January transfer window.

According to sources, the financial agreement between Núñez, Al Nassr, and Liverpool was nearly finalized, with negotiations advancing to an advanced stage.

The deal, which reportedly matched Núñez’s potential price tag, seemed imminent, with the player himself open to the possibility of a transfer.

However, in a surprising twist, Liverpool’s management ultimately rejected Al Nassr’s final official bid, citing “technical decisions” rather than financial concerns.

Liverpool’s decision to retain Núñez was largely driven by their inability to find a suitable replacement within the short timeframe of the January transfer window. The club’s management was also reluctant to overpay for alternative strikers who were not included in their summer 2025 shortlist.

Despite Al Nassr’s lucrative offer, Liverpool opted to prioritize their current squad, which has been performing exceptionally well under the guidance of coach Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds’ management also took into account the potential disruption that Núñez’s departure could have caused, particularly given the team’s impressive form.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr has expressed satisfaction with their recent signing of Jhon Durán, but sources indicate that the Saudi club remains keen on acquiring Núñez’s services in the summer transfer window.

The failed transfer bid has sparked speculation about Núñez’s future at Liverpool, with many wondering if the Uruguayan striker will remain at Anfield beyond the current season.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Liverpool to see if they will reconsider Al Nassr’s interest in their prized asset.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...