Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Update Faces Delay Over Software Problems

Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade for Siri is facing unexpected delays due to software issues.

The company had first announced the improved version of its voice assistant in June 2024, promising advanced features powered by AI.

However, engineers are reportedly struggling with software bugs, which could push the release date further than initially planned.

A Bloomberg report on Friday revealed that Apple originally intended to roll out the updated Siri features by April 2025.

But now, due to ongoing technical challenges, some of these features may not be available until May or even later.

Sources familiar with the development say Apple is still working to resolve the problems before finalizing the software.

The delay comes after Apple reached a $95 million settlement in January over allegations related to privacy violations involving Siri’s data handling.

This legal matter raised concerns about how the company manages user data.

Despite the setback, Apple continues to expand its AI capabilities.

The company recently partnered with Chinese tech giant Alibaba to integrate AI-driven features into the iPhone.

This collaboration has sparked reactions in the US, as some lawmakers have called for restrictions on AI partnerships between American companies and Chinese firms.

Alibaba’s chairman, Joe Tsai, expressed excitement over the partnership, stating that Apple chose Alibaba after considering several options in China. Apple has not officially commented on how the Siri update delay might affect its broader AI strategy.

