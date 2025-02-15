In the name of anti-oppression and mass uplifting Lord, the intelligent, truthful, and kind Lord, I hereby outline what should drastically change the world. We must push for worldwide Food Surplus with Health and Investment Boosting (foshib) as an acronym. As a Gambian, making the call from the Gambia, the Land the anti oppression Lord created and re-co-created with the British to end explicit transatlantic slavery, I declare myself as a proud medium of the Lord and praying for unprecedented success.

May God bless those who push with me, but may God also curse those who push against me or try any further delay of our progress, because we have waited for too long. A big percentage of the message you are about to read or hear was seeded decades ago, but we are taking different routes and urging for unprecedented speed with actions. The very heading: ‘Repentance Routes’ suggest something was wrong or ‘rejected’, but will you repent? The term ‘Free Water Movement -Drought resistant year round farming for Africa+’ was seeded during the Obama and Jammeh eras, but to world leaders. This time our detailed plan will be through the chiefs of districts (counties) , but again with preferably world leaders as secondary partners. Besides the detailed plans toward worldwide food surplus,

I am re-presenting the need for preventive health centers at every district level towards every village or even home level, from a planning perspective. I will also re-present the importance of ‘Open-Chance’ help as a culture including how we should start ‘International Open-Chance Day’ to help make more millionaires and billionaires like or better than the Jews some adore and some despised. As a controversial honest writer, my task is like competing with the angels who wrote the Quhr-aahn, who admits ‘there is some good in alcohol and Gambling, but…’. So regardless of your position about Jews,

I talked about these issues long before the terrible ongoing wars, and I think the Jews have higher respect for learning and working cultures, including open-chance help, is smart as a positive urge and contrast. The ideas were not inspired by the Jews, but the Lord, and I am a globalist who believes in conscience more than race, religion, culture, gender, or even countries and continents. So where I mention Jokadu district, take it as your district and act on the urges. Similarly, the word Gambia must be used as an example, but no country should wait for the Gambia to get started on these beautiful plans that were meant to uplift the world long before president Trump declared interest in politics. I have some or even many differences with Trump, but I publicly admire his respect for the importance of speed. So shame on the chiefs, governors, and presidents who may not understand the importance of speed like Trump and still think they are better than Trump? Considering the urgency from the poor parents to the poor children, this is rescue time in a sense, where speed matters more than illusory patience.

Again, we must use micro examples with numbers to help people understand the feasibilities of these plans. Jokadu District of the Gambia is described as a very poor district on the Internet with a population of about 22,000 people. What the internet will not tell you is Jokadu District has at least two low-level Millionaires in dollars and there may be others who may be richer than the two I personally know, or other varyingly rich folks who will be tasked on how to uplift not just Jokadu District, but the world, if we humbly learn and pledge with near zero risks. I also partially hailed from Jokadu District, so I was able to do further research to understand that there are about forty villages in Jokadu and about 2400 compounds (households) in Jokadu. These numbers are very vital, but it also means you and/or the chief of your district must first count the number of villages and compounds before you understand why this micro-example can be used towards national and international development at different levels.

Like most projects, we will need money, but oftentimes not close to what many people think. Presently, fairly reliable information states poor Gambia is reportedly importing about 300 million dollars worth of food, annually, from Ukraine, China, U.S, India, etc. My plan has different levels, and the basic plan through the most inefficient route is costing about five million dollars per district (county). So if the Gambia has 43 districts as per the internet, then 43 x 5= 215 million dollars to significantly uplift the Gambia instead of 300 million dollars annual food importing. Again, we should select at least three districts in the Gambia and every country to offer strongest micro examples with preferable budgets of about 20 million dollars to test my vision, but at least about five million dollars per district, nationwide, to get the basics and work higher. I am urging Jokadu and the two districts to respond swiftly and adequately to positively compete.

Raising the money and Basic message: The chief of Jokadu District and every district around the world must call for an emergency meeting within a week, but also forward this message to every village head, their governors, and presidents or prime ministers for co-partnering where need be. The most important message is rectifying mindsets, including water access, is by far much more vital than many machinery aspects. As chief of Jokadu District or xyz, tell them a visionary called Jarga Kebba Gigo is outlining a formidable plan to uplift our district and every district beyond food surplus, and solid verifiable commitment is even more vital than initial monies you can pledge. Explain to them with numbers that meet your realities.

For example, since Jokadu District has about 2400 compounds, our ‘inefficient’ approach means at least 2400 boreholes (deep well) should be dug asap, in Jokadu, to start ‘free water movement -drought resistant and year round farming’. Since the cost of borehole setup in a farm can be mass negotiated to cost around $2000 per farm/borehole, then about five million dollars will give each compound some level of mild drought resistance. Explain to them that two to three weeks of lack of rain have repeatedly destroyed or reduced a season of farm work to near nothing and our generation must repent when offered a repentance route. As your chief, I want my district to not just resist mild droughts, but help you beyond year round farming, but want at least your commitment. I hope these historic meetings will be recorded with preferably body cameras, for transparency, accountability, learning purpose, etc.

As your chief, I fully understand not everyone of you can afford the cost of a borehole, but how much can each afford towards realizing it and your commitments to repay will help me to help raise the needed funds and negotiate great contracts to make it a reality. Does everyone of you want a borehole in his or her farm if money is not a barrier? The cameras can reveal important information versus the doubters. Then questions may arise and you should answer or defer others. Let every villager know, your target is to raise 20 million dollars for your district, including loans or grants that evidence of commitment may help in facilitating. Ask everyone to say or write how much they think they can sacrifice towards having a borehole and how many boreholes each farmer will want. For example, the Gigo compound/family of Kuntaya village in Jokadu happens to own about four farms, but two of the farms can share a borehole because they are adjacent. So Gigo family may state 3 boreholes, meaning the average compound may need 2 boreholes, and that means up to 4800 boreholes instead of 2400 boreholes for Jokadu district.

After a few things you can add based on your realities as a district, then numbers and recorded evidence matter. If the chief of Jokadu or xyz district can convince villagers to switch marriage money or sell animals for boreholes, then let us gauge and help where we can. Suppose you can raise a pledge of hundred thousand dollars to one million dollars from Jokadu or xyz district, then here comes Jarga on the formidable plans to still make it a reality. Under video recording, tell them you want to secure funds that may be repaid and must test their commitment to repay, considering humans or Africans+ are accused of not being able or willing to repay loans. Ask how many are willing to sacrifice ten percent of the main summer rainy season proceeds towards potential loan repayment, and about twenty five percent of other seasons until paid off. The video evidence and other questions they may ask can be both for learning purpose and assurance to potential helpers. It is too early to write and sign contracts, but any chief who cannot see the importance of recording such meetings then what are you to present before a national committee takes shape?

Once the chief of Jokadu or xyz District can produce evidence of willingness from the ground, then raising the needed funds and negotiating other parts become easier. Suppose about 75% of Jokadu residents agree to the 10% and 25% repayment suggestion, then many millionaires and billionaires will understand any loan or guarantee will be met within a year or no more than three years. This is the time to forward more messages nationally before internationally. How many millionaires or fairly well off people in Jokadu District and the Gambia are willing to help beyond Jokadu and the Gambia or even Africa is to test our love and why Arab, Western, or xyz billionaires can help, especially after the national committee for food surplus with health and investment boosting (foshib) is set up. Mr. Saihou Omar Gigo of Torodo builders and mr. Amadou Gigo of Gigo construction are both from Jokadu district, both low level millionaires in assets and with connections with medium to high level millionaires or even billionaires. Both may be helping some people in Jokadu inefficiently, but can we test their level of care to help far beyond the Gambia with recorded pledge and important phone calls?

Let the chief of Jokadu or xyz district also ask every village head to submit the list of people in the village who have relatives in the diaspora (west+) , who may be able to loan or guarantee towards realizing this project far beyond Jokadu and the Gambia. After forwarding this article and few explanations, we are testing if rich or richer blacks+ can work together in mass uplifting in better ways than the Jews or just brag about personal achievements and blame others who are yet to have certain levels of achievements.

Call for a weekend meeting with video conferencing for those who cannot attend or in the diaspora…

Differentiating loaners from guarantors, and do not mention giving, but welcome it. Imagine on video recording in a meeting: I mr. Amadou Gigo of Gigo construction agree with 75% to 100% of the ideas by Jarga Kebba Gigo, who just happen to be my brother… I mr. Amadou Gigo hereby pledge loaning ten or hundred thousand dollars to the Jokadu Foshib project; I will also loan one or five thousand dollars towards the Gambia national Foshib Committee, which I will help setup; I will also help the first three African countries who will setup a respectable ‘national Foshib’ project with trustworthy folks… Imagine a similar message with numbers from mr. Saihou Gigo of Torodo Builders and adding first three latin American countries to embrace this marvelous idea, plus publicly urging his higher level millionaire friends like mr. Muhammed Jah of Qcell and Youssou ndure of Senegal. Imagine billionaire Dangote of Nigeria and/or Mo Ibrahim pledging one million dollars as loan to Jokadu or Gambia’s Foshib before Jewish Billionaires or millionaires may Loan before Arab Billionaires and millionaires? Well, loaning means giving that money to buy the materials+ we may not be able to loan 100% at the national level. Some background work will mean Mr. Muhammed Jah of Qgroup and every recipient of ‘person of the year’ should fight to pledge what amount as loan or even to be part of the national committee for Foshib?

Then comes guaranteeing: I mr. Amadou Gigo can guarantee up to one million dollars for Jokadu Foshib, one million dollars for the Gambia National Foshib under no condition or under the condition that the Gambia passes a law that will pressure farmers to repay or forfeit land, or go to prison. I mr. Muhammed Jah of Qgroup and Agib Bank will guarantee xyz millions in xyz or all African countries under xyz conditions. Needless to mention the loans may be enough, but the guaranteeing aspect is a back up plan for banks or billionaires to help beyond needed loans.

The chief of Jokadu District and their Foshib committee will have how much money at hand to buy and negotiate which deals? The chief or project manager will then contact at least ten borehole drilling companies who are ready to work under camera for historical+ records. One of my brothers and my cousin have a borehole drilling business and sometimes sit for weeks without drilling one borehole because they over charge or the poor are not approached in better ways? We know you have to live and have employees to pay, but we also understand your down time is like or worse than the down time of our farmers, who work one season.

So let us test your love or are you worse than the Jews and still blame them until when, before learning from your own brother? We will buy all the borehole materials, but we want to know what percentage of the labor cost can you loan us? Then you explain, farmers will pay 10% of the main season proceeds and 25% of other seasons which will be proportionately split towards repayment, assuring them it could be within a year. Rather than ten to hundred borehole contracts in a year, we are offering you the possibility of over hundred boreholes in a month! How Jarga, the month is only 30 days? Yes, you now start work later than the average Jew, play while working, and may finish early. So the thinker is suggesting 24 hours work as in an emergency like the Israeli or Ukrainian soldiers will fight to survive, and we are only asking you to work to survive/live more than Donald Trump late night twittings or Jews.

We have hundreds or thousands of jobless educated youths in Jokadu or xyz district, so hire who you can trust or let us give you our educated youths as laborers, trained and working under cameras, so any intolerable messing around will justify firing or shaming on social media, not paying them and/or fining them for training cost and court cost+ through the contracts. You can see I am much tougher than Trump , Muhammed Jah, Dangote, or the richer Gigos. So please do not accuse me of being anti-rich or too pro poor, but let us help the trying poor where we can.

I think you can see all sane borehole drilling companies in the Gambia will be willing to loan about 75% of the labor cost and still make in a month what they made in a year. We already know the cost of materials, so let us not allow any price hike or new laws and jailing be considered. Hello mr. Supplier of materials, what kind of deal or loan can you give to Jokadu District, if Mr. Amadou Gigo and the Jokadu or xyz Foshib project manager signs the minimum repayment amount for the materials? Buy where you can, but loan where need be and work hard to repay even if it means skipping ceremonies or reducing the time you spent there.

If I was a billionaire to loan you, I would supply or demand drones with cameras over the farms and beyond. Someone in debt should not spend all day at a funeral or naming ceremony, especially if work is to be done. So you the chiefs and village heads should seriously consider walking with body cameras in the village and around the farms to report to governments that want to be better than the governments of president Adama Barrow and late president Jawara. The late Chief Abou Khan of Kuntaya village of the same Jokadu district was said to beat some useless adults for refusing to work enough in one season. He had to beat them to work for themselves or they came begging for his hard worked food? My point is the present chiefs may not have the authority to beat others, but they certainly have the responsibility to use pressure tactics, including recording evidence, not mere claims. If everyone repays in Jokadu district, I still want the recording footage of the farms beyond simple learning. The yield is one thing, but which ones go to work early and use near zero child labor and reasonable teenage labor may deserve further help more than others. I will deal with more details about the farms in the usual optional notes, because I want other things in the main body.

The term health and investment boosting in Foshib is with special vision. I want to see decent preventive health centers in every District beyond the Gambia. We must differentiate preventive health from curative health. Virtually every district in the Gambia and most African countries have at least one curative health center, but no local district in the Gambia has any of the preventive health centers I envision. A very shameful reality is revealed in Jokadu district as further example. The curative health center of Kuntaya village in Jokadu District was established before I was born and expanding, but kuntaya village does not still have even a poor gym. Worse!

The richest folks from Kuntaya village are literally refusing to see the need for such now, not later. Need I mention Kuntaya Village now have a hostel/motel worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions of dollars. Do not accuse me of hating mr. Amadou Gigo as owner or the rich guests of kuntaya of having a decent place to stay and turn around to see feeble and hungry looking natives of Kuntaya due to lack of exercise… The hostel/motel of Kuntaya is wealth leaning for one and questionable trickle down theory, but the preventive health center I called for is health leaning to help the best of beyond Kuntaya and if tourists flock to Kuntaya due to my ideas, the ‘hard work’ of Mr. Amadou Gigo is what in the worlds of character, health, versus wealth?

Again, we will need a national committee for such centers to be realized asap and meet a very high standard with expansion plans. The rich people who may be interested in food surplus measures may be blind to how these preventive health centers will complement healthy laborers to help far beyond repayment. Different districts may have different realities, but Jokadu district happens to have unique advantages of courting towards formidable examples. Both Mr. Amadou Gigo and Saihou Gigo happen to be preventive health conscious for self and investing time and/or money on gym equipment for self and immediate family, but do they deeply care about the health of distant relatives in and beyond the Gambia? Mr. Muhammed Jah of Qgroup may look very healthy and naive Gambians may say it is the money and meat eating, but he dedicates regular time at the gym to look and feel a certain way, but does he care about the health of his poor customers? Well, Mr. Jah owns Qcity and it has a fairly decent gym that poorly caters for the richest Gambians. Hello Jarga! You need a rich mr. Jah, talk to him nicely, so that he helps your projects or even gives you a million dollar gift or loan. No! Talking truthfully is also talking nicely, and if we realize my dreams to fruition, I am optimistic that all the people seemingly lambasted will agree I am a blessing, under utilized, under listened, and under appreciated.

Long before Qcity was founded, I publicly wrote about the need for preventive health centers throughout the Gambia, including a private and public letter to president Barrow within weeks of taking office. Are you insinuating Qcity is a borrowed idea from you or another country, or that president Barrow was deaf, still deaf, and you have to scream to other rich folks to be like or better than Mr. Jah of Qcity? Well, may be. Once we agree we need such centers, then the question becomes who should help establish them. So my point of asking the government to set a commercial example was for rich folks to replicate it, then other countries will follow our examples, similar to how Qcity borrowed from others through words or deeds.

As a matter of fact, the only time I visited president Barrow was when I first met Dr. Amadou Samateh, the present minister of health of the Gambia. At that time, he was not yet the minister but the personal doctor of the president and his family. He can confirm I pitched the idea to him then, but he sadly thought it is the ‘private sector ‘ to fulfil such, instead of understanding I meant an example by government can help sleeping business folks to follow and not lower the standard. The reason of revealing this information is not to expose Dr. Samateh, but rather to confront that mindset beyond the ministers and presidents of other countries that may hold that narrow minded viewpoint. Remember, these preventive health centers should also exist way beyond the Gambia, and I am counting on the journalists+ to push for its realization. When you meet Dr. Samateh or xyz of Nigeria or any country and they seem to hold such view, then remind them their role in courting business folks. Imagine if your minister of Health came on TV and make a powerful speech for such centers and call for a special dinner with the top business folks in your country. It may lead to immediate actions and reduce pressure on the curative health problems. One speech, a few minutes, and you help millions of people.

Although a preventive health center is slightly different from the recreational centers like Qcity for the rich, they do share some commonalities. Presently, Qcity is arguably the place with the most gym equipment in the Gambia and also offers a swimming pool. The major gym equipment of Qcity is just about 43 pieces, then bicycle related equipment, very few calisthenics equipment outside, and some free space for cardiovascular training. My vision is every district in and beyond the Gambia to have more than 50 major gym equipment, some calisthenics, and what I call an ‘Olympic mimicking pool’ with expansion plans. Regardless of what Mr. Jah paid or claimed as cost, a mere $25,000 worth of equipment can give you more than what Qcity offers on gym as example. This means, we must demand at least 50 of such centers for small Gambia, but it will help to have a few that will target a lot more equipment. Remember, you need more than equipment, but how can we manage with those we want to serve or help in mutual uplifting. You will need land, but which big villages in Jokadu District or xyz will give or loan us land under which solid conditions? This is another area where the government or a national private committee with respectable folks matter greatly. Beside land, how are you to build it as a simple sledge or what type of hall by when? I recommend a land size of at least 100 x 100 meters and what foundation for multiple stories where need be?

As little as one million dollars can get a nationwide start on equipment in the Gambia, but how nice will it be to have Jokadu district and at least two other districts to have more than million dollar preventive health centers to show others how to plan for expansion? Eventually we want every major village to have one preventive health center, considering I am dreaming of a personal one as a preventive hall or health room? I mean when builders like Saihou Omar Gigo or Amadou Gigo present you with a house plan with a kitchen , but no health room as suggestion, then fire them as old builders and hire me to help your architect. Evolution is real in some aspects , and I am fairly certain mr. Amadou Gigo or other health conscious builders wished they had a huge health room I am suggesting for free… The reality remains our responsibilities to help the poor on such and the power of the environment to help motivate some means when rich folks travel to the countryside, a public preventive health center should be bigger than the health room a hostel/motel may offer.

Although some of these equipment can be ordered, some can be made even in poor Gambia, especially the calisthenics ones.

Did I accuse mr. Muhammed Jah of catering for the rich, but what is my motive? I mean every country may have their ‘Muhammed Jah’ who must start somewhere and probably a rich neighborhood and who must target a clientele, but do ordinary laborers need such facilities? It is a few years since Qcity opened in the Gambia, but did Youssou Ndure do something similar for Senegal, or Dangote or xyz has their private ones and care even less than Muhammed Jah, and refuse repentance routes? Well, gym equipment are much cheaper and thanks to China+, or where inflation occurs on curative health and which areas? I mean Muhammed Jah or who should court enough rich Gambians to do similar pledges to help other African countries learn through the wisdom of Jarga. Imagine, I mr. Muhammed Jah hereby shows Jarga Gigo I do care about the health of the poor beyond the Gambia and challenging media houses to help me suggest how to help.

Imagine an editorial so inspiring to lead to: I, Mr. Amadou Gigo or xyz is ready to use one of my hotels/motels as guarantee, if xyz bank can loan one million dollars divided evenly to fifty people for fifty districts for these preventive health centers under so and so conditions. I am confident that at least 25 of such centers under good management will do well, help millions, and culture of cameras can help us study the ones that may fail if any. My point is to write in a way that will show total loss is virtually impossible and the prospects of gaining are huge. Almost every rich person in the Gambia is spending huge money on others’ curative health, especially their relatives. So I am not here to say they are ‘heartless’ or even mindless, but reminding you of our responsibilities through ch.103 demands we speak up, sometimes privately, but also publicly is sometimes preferred. Ideas are the foundation of life, but they are an aspect of learning, and blacks and Arabs are yet to show appreciation of certain levels of learning, including ideas and visionaries like Jarga? Speak truth years ago and they act deaf, so speak truth with louder trumpet or even mildly accuse them and have patience? Perhaps I may happily shake hands with the mentioned or they may get angry for how long before other nations learn from me and appreciate me?

What is an ‘Olympic mimicking pool’? It is a 5 meters by 50 or 52 meters with standard depth. Imagine every district in the Gambia and beyond having such pools for plant watering, health, and sports+. Beside big villages having it, the Gigo Family and how many have very ‘big’ farms? Rather than the usual plastic tanks, I think smaller and such pools may help. Once they discover three little ‘Jargas’ in Jokadu can swim the 50 meters in xyz minutes or seconds, then how can we have regional and national champions that can beat the rich children of ‘Muhammed Jah’ or xyz in your country towards first black Africans winning in Olympic swimming and water sports like in some land sports? No! I also mean how many lives will we save if boat accidents or floods occur? No! I also mean the health and joy we will bring for the children? So make a 2 x 2 meters tank as a tub, but make or plan for 5 x 50 meters with simple building. Your first year does not have to be olympic depth, but after one or few seasons you can raise the height/depth for many reasons.

Here again, I expect the chiefs+ to bargain for the poor farmers, whether you are using tile, hemp plastic, fiberglass, or recycled plastic bricks, depending on the country.

I will recommend small electric submersible water pumps. The importance of small is for pumping powers. Even a fifty or hundred dollar generator should be able to help you pump it. You will also need less solar panels or wind turbines to power-up a small pump. These smaller generators will consume less like a motorbike many farmers can afford. Explain to them that for mild drought resistance, you may pump less than seven times in a season, so very few dollars to save a lot of money and headaches. Such infos are vital, because poor folks tend to have many unnecessary fears. Depending on the district, assure them someone will do the pumping service for a fee. For other seasons, depending on what you plan to farm or garden, you will not need to water every day. So help them overcome unnecessary fears and focus more on the drought resistant to sell the idea, unless your district has many literate farmers. Once they understand even one season is worth the investment, then they will see the other seasons as reasonable gamble and more like a bonus upon bonus.

The last time I visited Jokadu District was with mixed feelings, because seeing feeble looking people disturbed my mood, so I do not know how different tourists may feel when they visit such places. However, my very self, when I do not train/exercise, I do look feeble. So helping them eat well, train well, and boost the percentage of healthy looking people will raise visitors, including potential tourists and which other investments? When my richer brothers and friends laugh at my idea to have gym+ in the provinces, it means many of your fellow Africans are saying not worthy of investing, so how can I convince a rich Jew to invest in Jokadu or xyz district? They hang on to fractional facts that many of you cannot even afford food, but how many of you can afford food, bleaching products, cigarettes, giving to marabouts, praise singers, etc. My point is they may not be totally wrong, but how can we change the realities and confront their excuses with irrefutable facts? When we have food surplus and preventive health centers, plus other good character, then the thousands of dollars as a gift will be replaced by millions or billions of dollars as investment. So let every caring chief be blunt enough and help the people to help themselves way beyond food.

International Open Chance Day: I coined the term open-chance in the late nineties, when I first declared the Showlove Trinity philosophy through Daily Observer of the Gambia and verifiable examples of it can also be found in the archives of the then Independent newspaper of the Gambia. There is also another lost tape of advice to my baby sister when she was going to the u.s, where I deeply elaborated on the term. My point is I longed wished for its establishment as a way, but my immediate families almost reject it. However, the occasional repetition of the term did not yield much result either, meaning the world is yet to understand or accept it. Well, my God of mass uplifting is inspiring better ways to pitch it to the world for possible acceptance. When you seed vegetables, grains, or herbs, it tends to take weeks or months to see the main actual benefits; when you plant trees, it often takes a few years, but hardly a decade. Even Though some ‘vegetable ideas’ can be realized within minutes, it often takes decades for big or ‘tree-like ideas’ to be realized. I am just a medium and the Lord of realization is using me for good?

The term international means between two or more nations at the political and/or cultural level. So can we get the whole world to accept international Open Chance Day in 2025, or do we have to start with Africa, or just two or xyz African countries? This means if Mr. Saihou Omar Gigo, Amadou Gigo, Muhammed Jah, Youssou Ndure, Ali Dangoteh, Basirou faye, Adama Barrow, , Mo Ibrahim, etc (Samyabam) to accept it, we can start it asap and invite the whole world. As you may notice, to avoid repeating names of people, I will be using the acronym Samyabam or xyz to mean the mentioned people and/or who fit the category to optimize space and time.

Basic redefinition of Open-Chance: A form of help that must meet a standard of uplifting and revolves around learning and working opportunities. In the Showlove Trinity philosophy, I classified help under three categories, because all help are not equal, especially in effects. The three types of help are 1. Free Smile: a form of help that revolves around fun with little or no tie to learning and working opportunities. It can be small gifts, traditional gifts at ceremonies, etc. 2. Rescue: A self explanatory term like paying someone’s medical bill. S/he may go back to work or school, but the primary purpose of the help was not for meaningful work. 3. Open-Chance help, which we already redefined.

Since Open-Chance help is a relatively new term to many and the uplifted concept is bigger, it is vital to differentiate open- chance help between individuals and open-chance help between nations. I know many rich Africans will love the between governments/nations part to court more, but it is vital to practice it at the micro or national level, openly. Some of my verifiable examples may seem brutal, but the term was coined before some of the ‘crimes’ I am exposing and looking for repentance more than excuses and lengthy explanations.

Although I will love it if media houses delve more to sensitize the public about it, but our first task is to directly contact the mentioned bigwigs Samyabam or xyz of your country. Are you ready to help establish International Open-Chance Day? Yes is great, but if any of them want long discussions about me or some points they disagree with, then give them a few minutes and do not allow them to divert the day can be bigger than them, because it can help create verifiable millionaires and billionaires within a few years… Once established, most rich folks will repent, and repentance routes is the primary title, the remaining is just thought provoking. Suppose February 18 is chosen as International Open Chance day, that day happens to be the ‘Independence day’ of the Gambia and the Gambia is the African country that was created with good intentions, to end transatlantic slavery. Lack of open-chance culture among other things is why Gambians and how many are voluntarily dying in the oceans to be illegal immigrants? July 1st or mid year can be another ideal date to set as International Open Chance day. If humans have a new year, why not celebrate mid year to help all, especially those around mid life or heading there? Well, I will let you decide any day, if the potential givers find it more convenient. The day will not mean the only day to help big, but the day we can publicly reveal it as done within the past 12 months or as a pledge to help within a year.

After defining open-chance, you must recommend renewable numbers or low standards will exist until thinkers push again. So we must declare that anyone with over a million dollars worth of assets or money should give open-chance help and the primary recipient(s) should be making under fifty thousand dollars a year for the Gambia, but how much for Senegal or Nigeria, and can there be secondary recipients? A minimum of $25,000 loan or gift is recommended for the Gambia in 2025, and now you can see why a national committee of conscientious folks should lead it, not questionable religious leaders who are worse than Jews when it comes to recommending standards for the poor. Suppose mr. Amadou or Saihou Gigo can afford only ten thousand dollars in 2025, then where are the NGOs, or the Gigo and Khan or Ndure Family joining efforts where need be. My point is Amadou Gigo or xyz can give one person a $25,000 loan and about $10,000 to different groups s/he trusts. It means those in the diaspora who believe in this idea can donate or loan one thousand dollars or what they can afford.

Suppose Muhammed Jah or xyz openly loans 50 people $25,000 each and challenge them that if any of them turns it to a million dollar within two or xyz years, then he or a group agree to loan at least a million dollar to see if you can become a billionaire. I am outlining how we can potentially make millionaires and billionaires, but sometimes more important than such numbers is how we can serve millions and billions in different ways, not just collect.

Due to space and time, I will not detail examples of how people seemingly failed on open-chance help. However, if any of the mentioned or the rich folks in your country resist this idea, then great journalists must check at least the relatives of such rich folks and do a documentary if need be. Suppose the family members are happy with free-smiles and rescues, then educate them about open-chance and tell them the Jews may be doing it and not just using that term. The God of conscience existed in the cultural days, religious eras, and the present government eras need smarter cultures and I am among the delivering icons.

Between nations is much bigger. Imagine if the date was set feb 18, then what are the chances that Deepseek AI would have been released or highly mentioned on the day. As a culture with a dedicated day, it means countries and big companies will be forced to help in which ways? President Barrow mentioned the need for technology Transfer at his UN speech, but setting up such a special day is how we can court the best of politicians or caring business folks help without seeking political permission. It may reveal How China as a government may help more than u.s or xyz government, but can u.s companies be more caring than Russian or Chinese companies? Should we nominate deepseek and/or Jarga Gigo for the Nobel peace prize, so that other companies help in which ways? If President Barrow or xyz understands gratitude to nominate Deepseek for nobel peace prize before China may do, it signals why God may court more technology transfers, but building on it matters most. Imagine a company offering technology ‘transfer’ or help on how to make hemp wood or hemp plastic for free or for a reasonable fee. Remember open chance is not about free, but it includes loan and even auction like selling. For example, a company like Samsung or Toshiba may genuinely say we will offer top load washing machine technology to the Gambia or Africa or worldwide to end the long hours of women doing laundry, to help girls study more, or just to be praised and people buy their other products as grateful people? Who said God may not help them invent more or lead to African or xyz inventing something to benefit humankind.

Suppose Samyabam or xyz rich folks frowned at my idea that they should give more, then why should they deserve to receive? Once we have it as a culture with a known day, the billionaires will seek millionaires they can help, so I am not against the millionaires I occasionally call out. I once said, ‘African rich folks are eager to join hands to rob the masses, but reluctant to join hands for mass uplifting.’ I am looking for sincere repentance or I will reveal names in nasty ways and pray against those who do evil or reject needed good.

Suppose a company offers a reasonable fee for technology transfer or help, do you think Saudi Arabia or rich Arabs may help in the purchase like Jews ?

Funding of higher education matter as open-chance day. How can we get ten rich Gambians join hands to open a private university like or better than some ‘poor’ Nigerians did in the Gambia? The Nigerians saw Gambians will pay or why did they skip Nigeria and other countries? The rich Gambians are sending their kids to western universities that were funded by Jews more than Arabs and Blacks. My point is repentance in spending and investing are different, but learning and working are also different despite the link. How can folks like Billionaire Makenzie Scott do better if we set the date and set formidable examples. She and how many people are opposed to bullying and imagine how culture of cameras can help on such. Can you start body camera factory that can offer better quality than the Meta glasses and sell it in more affordable ways to even the kids of farmers through batter and other means?

Once this day is set and you meditate a lot more on my words and beyond, then you will know repentance matters more than denial of my contrasts.

I urge you to make the phone calls and stop listening to your questionable employees and family members who shower you with praises. Our responsibilities in ch.103 are much bigger than the so-called blessed lands and prophets. Our age demands something higher and we are under the ever living conscientious Lord. So seek to be most conscientious and call people to conscience more than any religion or questionable interest. May God bless us with Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have Fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

