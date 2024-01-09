‘Hold Davido Responsible’ – Tiwa Savage Petitions Police Over Threats

Tiwa Savage today filed a case against Davido for assault and serious bodily injury.

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian music sensation, has filed a case with the Lagos state police, alleging physical assault threats by fellow singer Davido. Savage outlined the terrible incident that happened on social media in the petition submitted to the O/C CP Special Squad 2, Ikeja.

On December 23rd, Savage posted an Instagram Story showcasing herself and Sophia Momodu. Following this, Davido allegedly sent messages to Savage’s manager expressing his anger and using abusive and derogatory language toward Savage.

In response, Savage asked Davido not to contact her, citing her previous support for him during difficult times.

The incident not only damaged the two artists’ relationship, but it also sparked queries from their common contacts.

Savage’s petition requests immediate police involvement, citing Davido’s threat of assault and serious bodily injury.

