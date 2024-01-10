Betta Edu: Unending Era Of Profligacy, Recklessness, And Corruption

Hopelessness, recklessness, corruption, and leadership paralysis defined the current state of our beloved country Nigeria after 63 years of independence. For the record, greed, and inefficiency are the twin evils and veritable grounds for corruption. At age 37 Betta Chimaobim Edu represented a vocal section of youths in this era. This generation is critically and sufficiently arrogant, with wishful expectations of the emergence of good leadership in the country.

Being the most active and most dominant, demographically in this country, this wish would remain a pipe dream if they remain in their uncoordinated laissez-faire state. My observation leads to this nagging question: Is this the generation that will save us or should we begin to look for another? Certainly, we are at the crossroads; a country of over two hundred million people that seems to be primed to self-destruct.

Corruption has reached epidemic levels as epitomized by recent revelations, particularly the Edu-gate. The annual Corruption Perceptions Index from Transparency International warns that “human rights and democracy across the world are under assault”.

Betta Chimaobim Edu, a Nigerian politician was suspended as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation after she allegedly diverted more than 585 million Naira ($640,000; £500,000) of public money into personal bank accounts. Betta is an upcoming member of the aspirational youths of this country that carries the hope for a better future, and one given a rare opportunity. Our beauty pageant minister, served as the national women leader of the All Progressive Congress.

The flamboyant young lady was Cross River State Commissioner for Health until her resignation in 2022, and also National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum. These are great opportunities and no mean achievements at her age, endearing her to being appointed as a minister in the present government.

Before I continue permit me to share with you the profound words of Professor Kunle Oloyede, a Professor of Medical Engineering: in his reaction to my recent article “Good Governance Attributes Of Zambia’s President”:

“Greetings Richard. Enjoyed your write-up. Like any vehicle, you need the engine, the wheels, and the steering for it to be functional.

I liken the engine to the character of a people, their constitution to the wheels, and their potentates to the steering. If any of these critical components malfunctions the vehicle would become dysfunctional. While I agree that the Constitution is a terrible outcome of laziness hunting us, it is not the only issue. In fact, it is not the major problem of Nigeria.

Our acquired character (engine) deficiency is a major aspect in determining our present situation. We can change our steering (leaders – political or otherwise) through elections and/or selection, we can change our constitution; what about our character? Let us acknowledge the role of this character in determining how we vote, who we vote into positions, and how the elected and selected behave in office.”

Those are the profound words of Professor Kunle Oloyede.

Now back to this present article, the current government is prepared to change this country by today’s indications, however, this would not be achieved by just a reaction to the consequences of our mindset (i.e. character) which is the root cause of what we see manifested in our collective reality. The job is arduous and requires a strong partnership between the government and the people. We must begin to understand that until we all pick up the broom in our very little ways, we will not be able to realize our ambition for a good quality of life for everyone.

The government and citizenry must confront this five-finger hydra that is sucking the life out of us, namely, the alloyed conspiracy of some members of these five national institutions: Political leaders, Civil/Public Servants, Traditional rulers, Religious leaders (Christian, Muslim, and others), and so-called successful businessmen and women. Without a dedicated and focused effort to reorientate the compass represented by these fingers of a very poisonous hydra, we would continue to live in anguish and misery.

It is my wish that the government and those vested with cleansing our country pursue the Betta Edu case judiciously and transparently, such that whatever outcome is reached would be undisputed. This is needed at this time especially because of the distrust and bigotry that permeate our national psyche.

Hopefully, this case would serve as a warning and deterrence to all serving this country and promote the sacredness of our commonwealth. We, the people, emphatically want this assurance and guarantee from those we have entrusted our lives.

Conclusively, much as we applaud the swiftness in the actions taken so far by President Bola Tinubu in some of the cases of corruption. It is important historically to recall past incongruity and the evil intentions of senior government officials. Our dear President should not allow a repeat of the past few elements called ‘CABALS’.

Most importantly, it has become imperative that proactive guides from EFCC, ICPC, and the” Mind Restructuring Advocacy” ( a book consisting of several articles dedicated to political office holders and published by Lambert Publishing company in Germany), may be worth the time for more enduring actions.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com

