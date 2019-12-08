Here’s how ginger helps in treating nausea

You can’t imagine your an indulgent tea without ginger, this magical ingredient adds soul to your tea experience. In fact, that’s when you remember this little powerful spice. Since ages, ginger has been an inseparable part of our culinary heritage. Right from adding a hint of taste to several delicacies to curing several ailments with its medicinal properties, this wonder spice has been used for various purposes.

Ginger is basically a root or rhizome of the flowering plant known as Zingiber officinale, which is a native to India and Southeast Asia. Ginger belongs to the Zingiberaceae family. Known for its miraculous medicinal properties, ginger has been used as an active ingredient in several Ayurvedic medicines.

In Nigeria, ginger has been an irreplaceable part of the Nigerian kitchen, wherein most ailments are cured by going for home remedies. Ginger has been known for curing stomach issues, severe cold and cough and is great for skin and hair fall. There are endless health benefits of this wonder spice, but did you know it can effectively cure the feeling of nausea. Read on as we tell you how it can effectively help in treating nausea.

How it helps in treating nausea?

Ginger has been used to relieve several ailments, and nausea happens to be one of them. There can be several reasons of feeling nauseated. Mostly, it happens to due to indigestion or sore throat.

The presence of gingerol in ginger is a powerhouse of medicinal properties. In fact, the presence of bioactive components such as shogaols can help in treating the feeling of nausea. Moreover, ginger gets its powerful aroma from this component. Shaogals are generally present in dried ginger and are loaded with antioxidants.

As per a few studies, it was observed that consumption of ginger or ginger extracts can help in treating indigestion, thereby increasing its responsiveness and reducing the feeling of nausea. Moreover, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that improve digestion and support the release of blood-pressure-regulating hormones to calm your body and reduce nausea. However, the result of using this spice varies from one person to another. In fact, if the problem of nausea or morning sickness happens to be daily affair, then consulting a doctor is a must. What’s More, consumption of ginger should be in moderation as it also depends on the health condition of the person.

How should you add ginger to your diet

On an average our body needs around 4grams of ginger everyday. However, it isn’t required to consume it daily.

The best way to add it to your diet to treat nausea is by including ginger extracts or crushed ginger to your morning tea. Adding it to your green tea will certainly keep nausea and other diseases at bay.

Crystallized ginger- Pregnant women mostly struggle with morning sickness and crystallized ginger can effectively help in treating this common issue. However, seeking medical advice before going for something is a good idea.

Ginger extract oil: As per a study, ginger essential oil helps in reducing the feeling of nausea. Especially, postoperative nausea.

Herb blend: This is a traditional way of consuming ginger, just add a few holy basil leaves and boil some ginger in water and mix it with a spoon of honey. Helps in treating the feeling of nausea caused due to sore throat.