President Buhari salutes Anthony Joshua on comeback victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Anthony Joshua for reclaiming his belts on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoices with Joshua rejoices with Joshua, saluting him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” President Buhari tells the comeback world champion.

The president wishes Anthony Joshua well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.