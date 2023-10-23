Akure Court urges Ondo Assembly And Aiyedatiwa to go resolve disputes

In an Akure High Court today, the House of Assembly of Ondo State and the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa have been advised to dialogue in settling their political disputes.

Hon Justice D.I. Kolawole made the remark when one of the cases filed between them came up for hearing before him in Akure.

When the controversial case came up for hearing today before Hon Justice D.I. Kolawole, the plaintiffs were not in court and there was no legal representation for them, inclusive of the House of Assembly and the Chief Judge. However, The Deputy Governor and Counter-claimant was represented by Emmanuel Omohavwa from the law firm of Ebun-olu Adegboruwa SAN & Co. Omohavwa informed the court that following the intervention of the National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress, the House of Assembly and the Deputy Governor are exploring an amicable resolution of the issues in controversy between them, which may have accounted for their absence in court.

The Court was pleased with the information about ongoing dialogue and the judge charged the parties to settle and resolve their issues.