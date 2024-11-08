GRAMMY 2025: Academy Announces Category Changes Ahead of Nomination Event

As the 2025 GRAMMY Awards season draws closer, with the nomination ceremony holding today, Friday, 8 November 2024, officials say the Recording Academy has redefined several award categories to “enhance the integrity and inclusivity of the Awards.

The revised categories aim to align with current industry standards and celebrate a broader range of musical styles.

Fans and industry insiders are watching closely on live.GRAMMY.com, where the nominations reveal will show which artists are in the running for music’s most prestigious awards.

The updated categories were outlined in a recent publication on the Academy’s website.

This year, the Academy introduced a “Best Dance Pop Recording” category, replacing the former Best Pop Dance Recording, and repositioned the Best Remixed Recording category within the Pop & Dance/Electronic Field.

Meanwhile, these changes are in keeping with the Academy’s commitment “to support the evolving music landscape,” fostering an awards process that truly “empowers creators,” as stated by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

In his message to Voting Members, Mason emphasized the GRAMMY’s legacy as “a 67-year tradition,” underscoring that “every vote can shape the future of music.”

Additionally, today’s nominations serve as a prelude to the grand finale, the 67th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, 2 February, which will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Academy has also updated eligibility and submission guidelines, especially in the Songwriter of the Year category, which now allows songwriters to qualify with fewer songs, aiming to “welcome more voices” into the field.

Fans and industry professionals alike are eagerly awaiting today’s nominations, the culmination of months of voting and selection, starting with the entry period in July and the initial voting rounds in October.

The updates reflect a renewed commitment to “recognizing excellence in the recording arts and sciences,” according to the Academy, combining “innovation and tradition” in equal measure.

The journey to the 2025 GRAMMYs has officially started, setting the stage for what promises to be an iconic year in music.

Here’s a timeline of key dates leading up to the 2025 GRAMMY Awards: