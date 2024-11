In 1938, Murtala Muhammad, a Nigerian military officer and the 4th head of state of Nigeria was born in Kano, Nigeria

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected 45th President of the United States

In 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa broke the world record for surfing the largest wave ever at 24.38 meters in Nazaré, Portugal

