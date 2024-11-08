Without Evidence, Ossai Says Oborevwori Has Transformed Warri, Ughelli, Asaba, Others

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has achieved significant milestones, transforming the state’s urban landscape and improving the lives of its citizens.

According to Ossai, the Governor through the Ministry of Urban Renewal led by Engr Michael Anoka has comprehensively revitalized major cities such as Warri, Ughelli, Agbor, Sapele, and Asaba and other cities enhancing their aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Ossai said Governor Oborevwori’s urban renewal initiatives include Renovation and upgrading of major roads and highways, Construction of modern housing estates and amenities, Rehabilitation of public buildings and facilities, Development of green spaces and parks, Implementation of innovative waste management systems, Improvement of water supply and sanitation services

Ossai also said these efforts have not only beautified urban areas but also boosted economic growth, created jobs, and enhanced citizens’ well-being.

“The governor’s vision for a modern and sustainable Delta State is evident in his commitment to urban renewal, setting a new standard for urban development in the region.

“Other notable projects include Asaba Beautification Project, transforming the state capital with landscaped gardens, modern streetlights, and renovated buildings, Modern Market construction, providing traders with conducive environments, Road Network Upgrade, improving connectivity and reducing congestion, Public Building Renovation, restoring safe and functional facilities, Green Space Development, creating parks and gardens for recreation and a healthier environment

“The urban renewal program has involved active community participation, ensuring projects meet residents’ needs and priorities.

“Governor Oborevwori’s initiatives are yielding remarkable results, building a state that works for all and promoting socio-economic development through innovative programs and policies,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...