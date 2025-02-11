Governor Bala Mohammed Urges Action on Food Security in Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed concern over Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to achieve food security despite its abundant resources.

He described it as shameful that a country with a population of 250 million still finds it difficult to feed its citizens.

The governor made this statement at the Government House in Bauchi on Monday while hosting the Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Martins Santos, during a courtesy visit.

“We have a market of 250 million people, yet we cannot feed ourselves. This is shameful. If we cannot ensure food security, we cannot achieve prosperity or economic growth,” Governor Bala said.

Highlighting Bauchi State’s agricultural potential, he pointed out its four million hectares of arable land and reassured Portuguese investors of a business-friendly environment free from bureaucracy, corruption, and excessive taxation.

“We welcome Portuguese investors to engage in farming, exports, and job creation. We assure you of minimal taxation and a corruption-free process,” he added.

The governor emphasized the possibility of a strong partnership between Bauchi and Portugal, citing shared interests in agriculture, tourism, and mineral resources.

He noted that Bauchi has untapped resources like gold, limestone, lead, and tantalite, which could attract foreign investment.

Governor Bala also referred to Portugal’s historical ties with Nigeria, recalling its early explorers and their influence on the country. “The Portuguese were the first Europeans to explore Nigeria, reaching Lagos in the 15th century. Their connection with notable figures like King Jaja of Opobo is well-documented,” he said.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to fostering economic collaboration and invited Portuguese investors to participate in Bauchi State’s upcoming investment summit. Key areas of focus include agriculture, healthcare, education, tourism, energy, commerce, and industry.

In his response, Ambassador Paulo Martins Santos acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Portugal and Nigeria, highlighting historical connections such as Lagos’ Portuguese origin.

He said his visit to Bauchi was inspired by discussions with a Bauchi lawmaker about opportunities for mutual collaboration.

“Portugal has a deep historical relationship with Nigeria, but we must now look beyond history and explore current opportunities for partnership,” the ambassador said. He mentioned that Portuguese companies are already involved in major projects in Nigeria, such as constructing a railway line from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic.

The ambassador expressed optimism about working with Bauchi State, describing it as a place with great potential for sustainable development.

