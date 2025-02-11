NEDC Distributes Briquette-Making Machines to Youths in Borno State

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) handed over briquette-making machines to youths in Borno State on Monday after they completed training in waste recycling.

The initiative aims to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

During the presentation at the NEDC headquarters, Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director/CEO of the NEDC, emphasized the commission’s dedication to empowering young people with practical skills and tools to foster self-reliance and drive economic growth in the region.

Alkali explained that the beneficiaries had recently completed intensive training on how to produce briquettes compressed blocks made from recycled biomass.

With the machines, they can now put their training to practical use, creating a sustainable livelihood while addressing environmental issues.

He highlighted that the briquettes provide a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuels. This initiative supports global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat environmental degradation.

Beyond its environmental benefits, Alkali noted the significant economic potential of the project.

Locally made briquettes could open new markets, reduce dependency on expensive and polluting fuels, and encourage entrepreneurship among the trainees.

Dr. Zainab Challube, the training coordinator, explained that the initiative also tackles the problem of indiscriminate waste disposal in Borno State. It engages scavengers and other youths, providing them with structured, profitable ways to recycle waste.

She added that the first group of trainees included scavengers and others who will go on to train more youths. She also mentioned that 60 participants were trained in solar energy installation as part of the broader initiative.

The beneficiaries will convert waste materials, including plastics that harm aquatic life, into briquettes, contributing to a cleaner environment and a better livelihood.

