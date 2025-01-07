Governor Bala Mohammed Restructures Cabinet to Improve Governance in Bauchi State

In a bid to enhance governance and improve service delivery in Bauchi State, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reshuffled his cabinet on Monday.

The decision, which led to the removal of five commissioners, is aimed at bringing fresh ideas and energy into the administration to tackle emerging challenges and strengthen government operations.

Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the outgoing commissioners for their dedication and contributions to the state’s progress.

He commended their efforts in advancing key policies and initiatives and wished them success in their future endeavors.

The Governor has also nominated eight individuals for security screening and confirmation as commissioners by the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Governor Bala Mohammed reassured the people of Bauchi State of his administration’s commitment to delivering impactful development and improving the welfare of all citizens.

He emphasized that this cabinet restructuring is part of ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance and achieve the administration’s vision for the state.

