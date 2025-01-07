Awoniyi, Ola Aina Impressive During Forest’s Colossal Dominance Over Wolves

Super Eagles stars Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina were impressive for Nottingham Forest, who were completely dominant over Wolves during Matchday 19 of the English Premier League.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who came on in the 88th minute for Chris Wood, found the net less than three minutes after his introduction.

Meanwhile, Ola Aina delivered another brilliant performance as Forest defeated Wolves 3-0, extending their winning streak to six games.

Awoniyi has struggled to secure his spot in the starting lineup after dealing with several injuries last year and earlier this year. The 27-year-old has been absent from the club due to groin and muscle injuries.

Awoniyi scored his first goal last night in his 15th appearance for the English Premier League side.

Arguably the best right-back in the league, Ola Aina has delivered an impressive half-of-the-season campaign, marked by consistency and a 7.0 overall rating in his 20 Premier League appearances. Aina was included in Sky Sports’ half-season team and has been heavily linked to top Premier League clubs, including Manchester City.

This Nigerian duo has played a crucial role in helping the club win six consecutive Premier League games, leveling on points (40) with Arsenal in the Premier League standings and sitting just six points behind Liverpool.

