Before you Click Agree: Essential Checks for Terms and Conditions

We’ve all been there eager to access a website, read a newsletter, or make a purchase, we hastily click the “I Agree” button on Terms and Conditions (T&C) without bothering to read it.

Many individuals have fallen prey to online scams, unexpected contracts, and financial losses simply because they didn’t take the time to understand the terms and conditions they were agreeing to.

Here’s a checklist of what clients or customers should look out for before signing a Terms and Conditions (T&C) agreement or agreeing to the same online:

Read the entire agreement: Don’t rush through the T&C. Take your time to read and understand each clause.

Understand the scope of services: Clearly understand what services or products you’re agreeing to receive.

Payment terms: Check the payment schedule, amount, and method.

Liability and indemnification: Understand who’s liable for damages or losses.

Termination clauses: Know how to terminate the agreement and any associated penalties.

Dispute resolution process: Understand how disputes will be resolved.

Intellectual property rights: Know who owns the intellectual property rights.

Data protection and privacy: Understand how your personal data will be protected.

Governing law and jurisdiction: Know which laws govern the agreement and which courts have jurisdiction.

Changes to the agreement: Understand how changes to the T&C will be made and communicated.

For Online Agreements

Scroll through the entire agreement. Don’t just scroll to the bottom and click “Agree.”

Look for a clear summary: Check if the website provides a clear summary of the T&C.

Check for hyperlinks: Verify that any hyperlinks to additional terms or policies are working correctly.

Save or print a copy: Save or print a copy of the T&C for your records.

Be cautious of pre-ticked boxes: Make sure you understand what you’re agreeing to when you see pre-ticked boxes.

Red Flags in T&Cs

Be wary of T&C with unclear or ambiguous language.

Watch out for terms that seem unreasonable or unfair.

Be cautious of T&C that lack transparency or hide important information.

By carefully reviewing any T&C you can make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls.

Remember, a few extra minutes of caution can save you from a world of trouble. So, let’s be vigilante in 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...