Google Launches New Travel Tools to Help Plan Vacations

Google has introduced a set of new tools on its platforms, including Search, Maps, and Gemini, aimed at making vacation planning easier for users.

These features, some powered by artificial intelligence (AI), come at a time when more people are turning to AI-powered tools like ChatGPT for trip planning.

One of the additions in Google Search is an AI-powered overview feature.

When users search for vacation-related information, such as an itinerary for a specific destination like Costa Rica, they will see a brief summary at the top of the results page.

This includes travel suggestions, photos, reviews, and a map that can be expanded for more details.

Users can also save their itineraries by exporting them to Google Docs or Gmail or by creating custom lists in Google Maps.

Google’s Gemini tool is now available to all users for free. Gemini allows people to create AI-powered assistants, known as Gems, to help with specific tasks, including travel planning.

This feature can suggest destinations and even provide advice on what to pack for a trip.

For those tracking travel expenses, Google has enhanced its price alert system.

While users have long been able to monitor flight prices, they can now track hotel prices as well.

By selecting specific dates, destinations, and search filters like star ratings or proximity to attractions, users will be notified via email if hotel prices drop.

This tool is now available globally on both mobile and desktop browsers.

Another new feature on Google Maps aims to make it easier to organize vacation plans.

People often take screenshots of places they want to visit but may later forget about them.

Now, by granting Maps access to their photo gallery, users can have the app automatically identify and list locations from these screenshots.

This way, they can review and save their favorite spots, which will be displayed on the map for easy navigation.

Currently, this screenshot-based planning tool is being rolled out for iOS users in the U.S. and will soon be available on Android.